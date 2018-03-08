U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell Statement on Huffman High School Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, two students at Birmingham’s Huffman High School were victims of gun violence, one of whom was killed. Victims were male and female, both 17. Birmingham police are conducting an active investigation of the shooting.
Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell (D-AL) releases the following statement:
“My heart is breaking for those hurt and killed in the shooting at Huffman High School.” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “I cannot imagine the grief of the parents who lost their little girl today to gun violence. She was a part of our community’s future. Tonight, my prayers are with her, the other victim, and their families.”
“We have a responsibility to protect our schools from gun violence, accidental or otherwise. Every year more students and teachers, sons and daughters, and brothers and sisters are killed in school shootings – we need to do everything in our power to make this incident the last. We cannot settle for symbolic gestures in Congress when our children’s lives are at stake.”