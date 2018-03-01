Senator Doug Jones completes his first Alabama listening tour
Times Staff Report
On Friday, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) completed his first statewide tour of Alabama since being sworn into office in January. Jones traveled across the state and spoke with military service-members, community leaders and constituents to learn how he can support their work in rural healthcare, defense, infrastructure, workforce development and education.
“This past week was an opportunity to speak with Alabamians about the issues they are facing every day,” Jones said. “I’m going to take their stories and everything I heard with me back to Washington to give voice to their concerns.”
On Monday in Mobile, Jones toured Austal USA’s manufacturing facility and met with students at Bishop State College
“What’s going on here at Bishop State is a good model,” Jones told a local television station. “I’m particularly impressed with the Apple Program that Apple funded to help develop apps for Apple products.”
He also said, “Austal is one of the bright spots in this state. Contracts they have with the Navy – the ships they are building are absolutely incredible. They are preparing the United States Navy for today and for tomorrow. I hope that as we go forward, the ships they are building now can be adaptive for ships of the future.”
On Tuesday in Selma and Centreville the Senator talked rural health, infrastructure, and education with community leaders and medical professionals. “People living in rural areas need to know they have a senator who will work for them and is not just a campaign slogan,” said Jones, according to the Selma Times-Journal. “I came back to make sure I hear from folks and see what’s going on, and I can take those messages back with me to Washington.”
Jones was given a tour around the Rural Health Medical Program facility. According to the Times-Journal, the senator was shown various services offered by the medical facility, which he described as a ‘miniature hospital.’ Jones also heard about health disparities in rural Alabama areas that need national attention.
On Wednesday in Birmingham Jones visited the Alabama Air National Guard 117th Air Refueling Wing and in Muscle Shoals learned about Northwest Shoals’ Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Program.
On Thursday in Huntsville, Jones toured Redstone Arsenal and received briefings from leaders at Army Material Command, Missile Defense Agency, FBI, and NASA
On Friday in Montgomery Jones spoke to Alabama’s future leaders during the 70th annual YMCA Youth Legislature
“Rewrite the history of your generation in Alabama. Do not wait on someone else to do it,” Jones said. “It is never too early to get involved,” said the senator according to a local television station.