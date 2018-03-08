Visions Beauty Hair and Health Expo kicks off Saturday at the BJCC
The Visions Beauty Natural Hair and Health Expo (NHHE) kicks off its seventh annual beauty and wellness experience at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday March 10, 2018 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The annual one-day event welcomes over 100 national and local natural hair, cosmetics, fashion, health and fitness vendors, and more than 5,000 naturalistas from all over the southeast. Attendees will enjoy a full day of beauty, fashion and entertainment, including the crowning of Miss Natural Hair and Health Expo 2018.
Featured appearances for the 2018 NHHE include actor/singer Rotimi of the Starz hit show Power, Jay Hunter of OWN’s drama series Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong, Alissa Latham, Ms. Masachusetts 2018, and Timon K. Durrett of OWN’s acclaimed drama Queen Sugar. Jasmine Sanders of the DL Hughley Show and Tasha Simone of Hot 107 will co-emcee the mainstage, which will feature special guests Dr. Ruth Edmonds, renowned Nashville oral health expert; and Atlanta-based model and influencer Travis Cure. And for their first appearance in their home state, NHHE welcomes The GlamTwinz, beauty vloggers and influencers with more than one million combined followers for a special fan meetup, book signing, and interview with exclusive insights on their journey from Montgomery to beauty blogger stardom.
Additional highlights for 2018, all included with the price of admission:
NHHE Mainstage Pavilion with celebrity interviews and special musical performances, Sheen Magazine StyleOvers, HairTalk with the Hair Coach DeShawn Bullard and Hayah Beauty’s Darrius Peace, Cut Wars Hair battle presented by the Design Essentials Style Team, and the NHHE hot topics discussion;
- Workshops and Seminars featuring natural hair care and braiding, skin care and makeup demonstrations, hair growth and hair loss, essential oils, along with topics of interest including real estate, special events and entrepreneurship. Featured workshops include a women’s entrepreneur empowerment session hosted by Coca Cola supplier diversity and the 5by20 program (registration is free, but required);
- Complimentary Beauty Lounges, including a Luxe Nail Bar powered by Polish and Co, 20-minute massages, Natural Hair Care Sampling Bar powered by Revlon Creme of Nature, and glam eye makeovers courtesy of Vonetta Cosmetics;
- Shea Moisture Men’s Barber and B-ball Lounge with complimentary line-ups (product purchase required), products and samples, and celebrity shoot-off;
- Fitness and Healthy Lifestyles Pavilion featuring free total body workouts and fitness demonstrations, powered in part by Body Exclusive Fitness with Gerald “G-FIT” Brown, Joel Simmons of I Am BHAM Fitness Camp and Hot 107.7’s 107 Days to Better Health, plus healthy eating segments and free smoothie sampling;
- African Pride “Color of Your Dreams” Kids Lounge with freestyling demonstrations, kid-friendly activities, dream photo booth, and the “Color of Your Dreams” interactive coloring wall;
- Health Screening Pavilion where attendees have access to free glucose (diabetes), sickle cell and AIDS/HIV testing;
- A Special Gift courtesy of Hallmark Mahogany Cards will be provided to each guest; Hourly giveaways including chances to win products, free concert tickets, and more!
The 2018 NHHE also offers an upgraded VIP Experience, which includes everything highlighted above, plus a luxe swag bag with $100 worth of products and goodies, all day VIP lounge with exclusive food and dessert tastings, preferred seating for the main stage, priority access to all celebrity meet-n-greets and more.
Sponsored by Visions Beauty, Coca-Cola, The Birmingham Times, iPUSH magazine, Maxx Transit, Design Essentials Natural, Visions Beauty, Sheen Magazine, Shea Moisture Men’s Care, African Pride Dream Kids and Revlon Crème of Nature, the 2018 NHHE has something for the whole family.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 at the door. The VIP Experience is $50, advance tickets only, available through ticketmaster.com or naturalhairandhealthexpo.com. Visit www.naturalhairandhealthexpo.com for show information, workshop registration, ticket purchases and more information.