Water Works Helps Customers Detect Leaks to conserve water
Special to the Times
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), household leaks can waste more than 1 trillion gallons of water annually nationwide, and ten percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day. So, every March, the EPA sponsors Fix-a-Leak Week to encourage citizens to look for leaks inside and outside of their homes and prevent wasted water.
The Birmingham Water Works is again joining the EPA in its efforts by promoting activities in our service area that can help consumers save money on their water bills. Fix-a-Leak Week will run from March 19 through March 23 this year.
Throughout the week, BWW will publish tips and videos via Facebook and Twitter on how to fix common household leaks, such as worn toilet flappers and dripping faucets. Fixing these leaks can save consumers about 10 percent of their monthly water bill. The BWW will provide further assistance to customers during the week.
Customers who visit the BWW main office during Fix-a-Leak Week can pick up a free toilet flapper replacement kit while supplies last.
Also, BWW will dispatch employees to customers’ homes at no charge if they call to request a leak inspection. This applies only to appointments that are scheduled for this week.
“We’re eager to participate in Fix-a-Leak Week every year,” said BWWB spokesperson Rick Jackson. “Saving even a little water each day can make a significant difference in the world’s future as well as save our customers money.
