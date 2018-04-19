$19M housing development rising in Birmingham’s Oxmoor Valley
By Joseph D. Bryant
Housing Authority of the Birmingham District
Buildings are rising in Birmingham’s Oxmoor Valley as crews transform a wooded hill into the new “Park at Sydney Drive.”
Construction of a new 120-unit apartment complex in Birmingham’s Oxmoor Valley is well underway. Development is set to be completed by early summer.
Applications are now being accepted. Application packets are available at (256) 560-0821.
The $19 million development is a partnership between Hollyhand Development and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District that will enhance the city’s landscape and improve the quality of life for hundreds of Birmingham residents.
“This is a development that has long been anticipated, and Hollyhand is pleased to lead this effort,” said Win Yerby, President/Managing Member, Hollyhand Development. “In just a few short months this site will be ready to welcome families to their new community in the beautiful Oxmoor Valley.”
The complex includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that include washer/dryer connections, energy efficient appliances, walk-in closets, covered porches/patios, playgrounds, community center with exercise fitness room and computer center.
“We are entering new era of modern, affordable housing in the city of Birmingham,” said Michael Lundy, HABD president/CEO. “This dream is finally coming to reality where more residents may enjoy a higher standard of residential living and appreciate the amenities of modern design and planning.”