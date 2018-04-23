‘Chucks and Tux’ draws many from city to support great cause
By Ariel Worthy
Photos by Stephonia Taylor McLinn
Growing Kings, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring services to at-risk male youth in Birmingham City Schools, held its third annual “Chucks and Tux” fundraising event on Saturday and drew many of the city’s best and brightest to Roots & Revelry in Downtown Birmingham.
The gala, which combined conversations and Converses, helped raise funds for services that provide students with a hands-on, first-person perspective into the professional lives and successes of mentors. The varied backgrounds and experiences of mentors help communicate effectively with the young male students.
Those in attendance included Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring and Judge Shera Grant.
The event included a silent auction where guest could bid on custom-designed Converse sneakers, handmade by city school students.
Growing Kings was founded in 2009 by Marcus Carson and has established partnerships with community businesses, organizations and leaders.