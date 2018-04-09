MAX Transit Will Receive $3.6M To Replace Outdated Buses
Times staff report
U.S. Senator Doug Jones has announced that $3.6 million in federal funding will be used to replace outdated buses with the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority. This Federal Transit Administration grant will help improve reliability while reducing maintenance and other costs.
Jones said safe, reliable public transportation is important for any city and the funding will benefit Birmingham residents who rely on public transit in their daily lives.
Replacing Birmingham Metro Area Express, or MAX buses, that have exceeded their useful life will also reduce maintenance and other costs while improving reliability. Enhanced bus service will be critical as Birmingham is preparing to host the 2021 World Games.
Alabama was among a total of 139 recipients selected from 52 states and territories to receive funding. The grants are disbursed through the FTA’s Bus and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program, which helps communities replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment.
The Bus & Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program makes federal resources available to states to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no emission vehicles or facilities. Funding is provided through formula allocations and competitive grants.