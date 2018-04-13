Minority businesses encouraged to participate in BJCC expansion projects
By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times
Minority and women business owners will have an opportunity to help construct a state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium in downtown Birmingham and renovate the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex’s (BJCC) Legacy Arena.
A briefing will be held April 24 from noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Legacy Arena to give business owners an overview of the project, the timeline for planning and construction for different phases.
“I want to encourage business owners, particularly minority and women-owned businesses, to attend this important briefing to learn how this major project can benefit them and their employees,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “This effort will grow our economy and local businesses as well as help support a fund for the first time in Birmingham history dedicated solely to helping revitalize our neighborhoods. That’s a win-win for our city and all of our people.”
Businesses will have the chance to participate in providing products, services, and construction of the stadium; modernizing Legacy Arena and renovating the convention and meeting space.
The project is expected to pump more than $300 million into the Birmingham economy and create thousands of jobs over the next three years. City officials have said the stadium and expansion is expected to generate $9.9 million each year for neighborhood revitalization.
Supporters of the project say an expanded BJCC will establish Birmingham as a destination city and allow the benefits of tourism to grow minority and women-owned businesses as well as the economy.
Businesses are encouraged to register by sending an email to reserve@makebirminghamthebest.com.