People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
CELTIC WOMEN, 7 p.m. at BJCC.
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL WITH BRIAN DUNAGAN at Iron City.
AMPLIFIED HEAT, and ZACH LONGORIA PROJECT at the Nick.
COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG, FUNK YOU, 9 p.m. at Saturn.
ARTSTRAVAGANZA, at Birmingham Art Crawl.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
FRIDAY
MAGIC CITY ART CONNECTION, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Linn Park. www.magiccityart.com.
RAILROAD EARTH, 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company.
THE MAINE, THE WRECKS and THE TECHNICOLORS, 7:30 p.m. at WorkPlay.
MOZART’S EINE KLEINE NACHTMUSIK with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.
COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
HOUNDMOUTH 8 p.m. at Saturn.
THE SOUTHERN BELLES, THE DIRTY LUNGS and STEP SISTERS at The Nick.
FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.
TRUMPETER DAVID JONES at Perfect Note.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
ART ON A PLATE, Noon-3 p.m. in Linn Park, Saturday and Sunday.
KEYBOARDIST GREGG KARUKAS, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
CHELSEY WHILD, CATALINA and MRYGLD at The Nick.
THE MAIN SQUEEZE, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS at Zydeco.
SUNDAY
THE PARLOR CONCERT featuring THE DANIEL SZASZ & FRIENDS STRING QUARTET, 2:30 p.m. at The Club House on Highland, 2908 Highland Avenue by the Birmingham Music Club.
BIRMINGHAM PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET at TrimTab Brewing Company.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TOUCHE AMORE at Saturn.
BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ASKING ALEXANDRIA at Iron City.
BLUE YONDER and TOWNE at the Nick.
MONDAY
THE DESEGREGATION OF PUBLIC LIBRARIES IN THE JIM CROW SOUTH: Civil Rights and Activism with Wayne A. Wiegand, 6-7:30 p.m. in the East Grand Reading Room at the Downtown Public Library.
KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
UNDEROATH at Iron City with Dance Gavin Dance, Veil of Maya and Limbs.
TUESDAY
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
THEM EVILS and THE WILD at the Nick.
POWER TRIP at Saturn.
FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
ART CHANTRY at Saturn.
BRAD PARSONS BAND at The Nick.
LIVE JAZZ, every Wednesday, at The Marble Ring, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN PHILLY PLOWDEN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, Trivium and Toothgrinder at Iron City.
NEXT THURSDAY
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL, at Iron City.
LIZ BRASHER, TIMBER and TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at the Nick.
COMEDIAN CHRIS TUCKER at the StarDome Comedy Club.
ANDREW W.K., 9 p.m. at Saturn.
CLUTCH SPRING TOUR 2018, Red Fang, The Bronx and Fireball Ministry at Iron City.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN CHRIS TUCKER, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
SMOKING WITH THE BANDIT, THE GRAYTONES and JAKE SLINKARD at The Nick.
VELCRO PYGMIES and Cryssie War at Iron City.
IN THE COMMUNITY
FOR FOOD LOVERS
MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER LUNCHEON – All foodies are invited to the luncheon, TODAY, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to hear from the Mountain Brook Restaurants on their journey to leading the local restaurant scene including Chez Lulu & Continental Bakery, Otey’s Tavern & Taco Mama, Avo, Dram, Icehouse & Jackson’s Bar & Bistro and Crestline Bagel & Crestline Catering Co. 21st CORKS AND CHEFS, Friday through Sunday in Linn Park with tastings, music, dance performances on stage, kids art-making workshops, sculpture installations, all a part of the MAGIC CITY ART CONNECTION.
FOR CHILDREN
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, at the Children’s Theatre, Saturday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. at the BJCC THEATER.
FOR SPORTS LOVERS
ALABAMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2018 INDUCTION BANQUET, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Sheraton Ballroom. The class includes: Tim Hudson, Terrell Owens, Dabo Swinney, Johnny Davis, Chan Gailey, Stewart Cink, Kathryn McMinn and Bill Jones.
AT THE ALYS STEPHENS CENTER
INDIA FEST 2018 – The IndiaFest last day is TODAY at the Alys Stephens Center. The Center had an entire month of events honoring the vibrant Indian culture in Birmingham. From Holi celebrations to lectures and films, from yoga to performances by GRAMMY-winning artists, there have been many opportunities in April to immerse yourself in Indian culture. Events were all over Birmingham! The last one is the RED BARAAT.
TODAY – Check out RED BARAAT at a Free Outdoor IndiaFest Party – Imagine the place: a club in the middle of Brooklyn renowned for its sophisticated clientele, its receptivity to innovation, and its ideas from abroad. On a small stage in a tight, dimly lit back room, several musicians are whipping a New York City crowd into a frenzy with an unprecedented, high energy, gut-busting fusion of jazz, hip-hop beats, rock muscle, funky go-go, and scalding hot bhangra. A horn section blares, percussionists pound, everybody shouts, and the group’s charismatic leader, Sunny Jain, holds the explosive songs together with rhythms from his dhol – the Indian double-headed drum played slung over the shoulder that provides bhangra with its frenetic heartbeat. And just as it was the month before, the line of patrons who came to this club in Park Slope stretched out the door and down the block because they couldn’t get enough of Red Baraat – a riveting ensemble that NPR has dubbed “The best party band in years.”
YO-YO MA – On May 3rd, Thursday. The many-faceted career of cellist Yo-Yo Ma is a testament to his continual search for new ways to communicate with audiences and to his personal desire for artistic growth and renewal. Mr. Ma maintains a balance between his engagements as soloist with orchestras worldwide and his recital and chamber music activities. His discography includes over 100 albums, including 18 GRAMMY Awards. Yo-Yo Ma joins us for the 2018 VIVA HEALTH Starlight Gala.
FOR INTERESTED ALABAMA
54th ANNUAL GREATER BIRMINGHAM MAYORS’ PRAYER BREAKFAST, May 3rd, 7 – 8:15 a.m. at the Harbert Center. For more info, go to www.info@missionalabama.org, call (205) 202-6002 or Contact at Frankwoodson.com. Event speakers are: Pastor John C. Cantelow, III, Mr. Tony Cooper, Mr. Tim Alexander are Breakfast speakers and General Charles C. Krulak is the Dinner Speaker.
AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM
2018 SPRING WALKING TOURS: Woodlawn on May 5.
TASTE OF FIVE POINTS, May 8.
GIRL SCOUTS: VULCAN VISIONARIES, May 12.
MEMORIAL DAY, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 28.
VULCANS 114th BIRTHDAY BASH, JUNE 3.
MOVIE NIGHT UNDER THE MOON, June 27.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 8 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Dayhike and Beautiful Creek Wade – Where: Quillan Creek, Sipsey Wilderness, Bankhead National Forest – DETAILS: This outing will be exciting, scenic and lots of fun! There are numerous (about twelve) beautiful, small falls in Quillan and various side creeks. We can walk up and right through an extensive, gently sloping cascade easily. Quillan Creek is located in a heavily-forested area with hemlock trees and high banks alongside. Participants on this hike must walk at least 4 ½ miles off trail over rugged terrain including wading 1½ miles in a creek which is sometimes knee deep, wear hiking boots and long pants to hike to and from the creek, and bring and wear shorts or swimsuits and wading shoes for the creek wade. Sturdy foot protection is required. Old sneakers work fine, but please no bare feet, flimsy beach shoes, flip-flops or loose slip-ons! Please don’t come if you are unwilling to get wet! Also please do bring a large plastic bag with twist tie or large Ziploc bag in which to put your wet shoes and also bring a hand towel to dry your feet before putting your socks and hiking boots back on for the walk out. Bring hiking poles, picnic lunch, drink, daypack and a change of clothes (dry underwear also advised) to be left in the car. Moderately strenuous due to the entire hike being off trail, some elevation gain, and the need to walk in the creek a good portion of the time. Supervised children age 10 and over welcome. Reservations Required: If you wish to participate in this outing, you are required to call Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or email seoutings@bellsouth.net by 5 p.m. on TODAY, April 26. NO RESERVATIONS AFTER 5 p.m. Leader will advise meeting time and place only to those who are confirmed for this trip.
FOR MOVIE LOVERS
BLACK PANTHER is still showing at theaters around town.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
AT THE MAGIC CITY ART CONNECTION
The 35th MAGIC CITY ARTS FESTIVAL will transform downtown’s Linn Park with its spring infusion of artistic talent, sights, sounds, sites and aromas. Join art lovers as they explore 200 juried artists from around the country and experience the food, wind craft beer and spirits of the 21st Cork and Chefs.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the BMA.
AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GALLERY
A HARDER TASK THAN MAKING BRICKS WITHOUT STRAW, an exhibition of artworks from the DOUG McCRAW COLLECTION, through Monday at the University of Alabama Gallery, 620 Greensboro Avenue.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB 2018 Season
OPERETTA SPECTACULAR! GREAT MOMENTS OF LIGHT OPERA OVER THE CENTURIES, June 8-7:30 p.m., June 9-7:30 p.m. and June 10-2:20 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center’s Sirote Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
THIS WEEKEND. COMEDIAN JOHN MORGAN. Back by popular demand. “The Rajun Cajun” returns. He’s done almost everything from Showtime comedy appearances to MTV’s Spring Break. Now see this outrageous wild and hilarious comedian serve up a delicious platter of humor and great gumbo! You’ll have to take a breath from laughing with this one.
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY ‘EVERY MONDAY NIGHT’ at the StarDome Comedy Club for Karaoke Nights.
TUESDAY
BLUETOOTH TUESDAY KARAOKE WITH RICKEY SMILEY, 7 p.m. at the StarDome.
WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN PHILLY PLOWDEN at the StarDome.
COMING SOON
MAY 5 – A-LIST TALK DERBY TO ME BRUNCH and NETWORKING MIXER at Michael’s Restaurant.
MAY 5-6 – YO-YO MA at Alys Stephens Center.
MAY 16-20 – REGION’S TRADITION at Greystone.
MAY 22-27 – SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT at the Hoover Met.
JUNE 3 – 114 VULCAN’S BIRTHDAY BASH.
JUNE 16 – LOCAL 2018 CELEBRATE EVERYTHING ALABAMA at Alys Stephens Center.
AUGUST 3-4 – SECRET STAGES, a musical discovery Festival.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
