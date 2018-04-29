Photos: Magic City Art Connection adds a splash of color to Birmingham’s Linn Park
April 29, 2018 | ♃ Recent Stories ☄, Art, Bham People | No Comments|
Keisa Sharpe
Alabama NewsCenter
Birmingham’s historic Linn Park has been transformed. This weekend, a host of covered tents reveal all things art as the annual Magic City Art Connection offers fresh takes on art, food and experiences.
The event not only showcases local artists’ work, but there’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including music, dance, kids art and sculpture installations.
It’s the 35th annual show and a spring tradition in the Magic City. Artists and organizers alike say they’re always eager to participate.