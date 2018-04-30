Three A.H. Parker High Students Die in Car Crash
Times Staff Report
The Birmingham City Schools system confirms three teenagers killed in an early morning wreck on Green Springs Highway at Lakeshore Drive were students at A.H. Parker high school.
Students and staff will have access to a crisis team at the school for support on Monday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Association is investigating the single-vehicle crash at the request of the Homewood Police Department.
ALEA says the vehicle caught fire after striking a pole at the intersection. The investigation is ongoing.
The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of family.
Birmingham City Schools offers its heartfelt condolences to the families of the students impacted by this tragedy.
ABC 33/40 contributed to this report.