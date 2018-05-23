Bidding farewell, Anita Baker Gave Atlanta The Best That She’s Got
By Reginald Allen
For The Birmingham Times
The legendary Anita Baker closed out her three-day residency at the fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta earlier this month in what may have been her last Georgia show. Baker, known worldwide for her sultry, R&B sound, gave concert goers the best that she’s got. And then some.
It’s been a long time coming for Baker, who hasn’t performed live in almost five years. In 2017, the eight-time Grammy winner ceremoniously shut down all rumors that she was embarking on any upcoming tours or releasing new music, saying “I’m on a different road.” Luckily, she had a change of heart, announcing a limited-date farewell series, which included an extended stay in Atlanta. The tour, a mixture of solo shows and festival appearances, is scheduled to close out in Highland Park, Illinois in June.
The concert series attracted not only legions of die-hard fans, but a plethora of A-Listers, who came to see the legendary vocalist. Comedian Chris Tucker, actress Gabrielle Union, pro-baller Dwayne Wade and Atlanta Housewives alum Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leaks were among the few spotted in the front row.
Sunday’s show didn’t feature a supporting act. The stage, aside from a piano topped with red roses and mic stand centerstage, was empty. The show’s tones were showcased via everchanging LED lights and a projection screen.
The Detroit native sashayed onstage to “Lady Marmalade” thirty minutes late, but was still met with thunderous applause from the audience. Baker moved and grooved before putting her spin on the Patti Labelle track. Donning a glittery gold sequin dress, she immediately launched into a bevy of signature tracks “Mystery”, “Sweet Love”, “Been So Long”, and “Caught Up in the Rapture.”
Baker’s vocal tenacity could fare well against any of the contemporary heavy-hitters, but she took the occasional second or two between songs to catch her breath. The songstress even cackled that all the moving and singing would catch up with her in the morning.
As the band began to play the intro to “No One in the World”, the audience, without skipping a beat, began to chant the lyrics up until the chorus. Baker occasionally chimed in, but let the crowd finish before starting from the top. The headliner even joked that this “happened every night,” but she added that the show wasn’t about her, “it is about us.”
The audience beating Baker to the lyrics was a recurring gag of the night, which resulted in several tracks being sung twice. However, that didn’t bother the hordes of fans screaming their admiration for the veteran singer.
In one of her many dialogues with the crowd, Baker praised the Georgia crowd for their unyielding support and vigor, calling the city a highlight of the tour. (“You have an energy that is all your own!”)
In honor of Mother’s Day, Baker acknowledged all the mothers in the venue, asking them to stand up. She then went on talk about her own children and growing up with two maternal figures. Segueing back to the setlist, she dedicated her hit “Same ole Love (365 Days a Year)” to the matriarchs of the world.
Her chilling performance of “Just Because” was accompanied by a tribute projection, paying homage to late music giants David Bowie, Natalie Cole, Maurice White and the Purple one himself, Prince.
Toward the end of the show, Baker asked the crowd what remaining songs they wanted to hear. A sea of chants flooded through the historic venue, but the consensus was simple: “Angel.” She confirmed it was later down on the setlist, but, with proper prodding from the audience, she bumped it up. After “discussing” it with the band, the headliner led the audience in unison performance of the track that launched her career.
Narrowing down a that discography spans three decades into a 13-song setlist isn’t an easy feat, but the 90-minute concert flowed with ease. Unlike most artist that use their shows at a platform for free speech, the theme of Baker’s set was love. The 60-year-old’s mastery of the love ballad made her a household name, so it’s only fitting that her musical tenure ends on the same note.
Keeping up with a long tradition, the 60-year-old closed the show out with “Watch Your Step” and Anita Baker anthem “Giving You the Best That I Got.” As confetti guns showered the stage, Baker passed out red roses to the front row, before leaving making her “exit.”
At the request of the congregation, who nearly shook the venue chanting Baker’s name, the crooner returned to the stage.
“If we never speak again, we’ll always have tonight”, Baker shouted to the sold-out crowd during her encore performance of “Fairy Tales”. The words were spoken with love as she bid an emotional farewell to the Peach state.