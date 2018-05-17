Mayor Randall Woodfin selected one of nation’s top progressive leaders
The Birmingham Times
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was selected this week as one of nine leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local leaders led by Honorary Co-Chairs U.S. Senator Mark Warner and former Governor Jack Markell.
Members of the 150-person network, who are working to enact pro-growth progressive solutions in a diverse array of communities, have been chosen from among more than 1000 nominations.
Woodfin and his peers in the new class of leaders (listed below) were recognized for their unwavering commitment to expanding opportunity, as they work to move their communities forward in the new economy and reject the idea that leaders can or should want to turn the clock back to a prior era.
These individuals’ work will help build on NewDEAL’s The Way Forward, a policy agenda released last fall with innovative ideas to address the most pressing issues facing Americans today.
“Anyone wondering where to look for a bench of talented rising Democrats should take note of the NewDEAL’s innovative network of results-oriented and forward-thinking leaders,” said Senator Warner (D-VA) and Governor Markell. “We are excited to welcome Mayor Woodfin as part of another class of innovative pro-growth progressives from throughout the country who are committed to meeting the demands of a changing world and rebuilding trust in government.
“We look forward to promoting his work as part of NewDEAL’s policy agendas, while giving him the chance to learn from other leaders and work with them to set a vision for the future.”
NewDEAL Leaders have found broad support for their work, with 98 percent of members winning elections in 2016 and 2017, across red, blue, and purple states, including ten elected to higher office. Four members were elevated to statewide office, including in the swing states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
“I congratulate Mayor Woodfin on joining this special network,” said Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a NewDEAL member. “It’s a well-deserved honor for a leader who is both visionary and pragmatic, with the ability to make major and lasting improvements for the people of Birmingham. I, and the other NewDEAL Leaders across the country, will learn from all he has to offer to our work promoting a pro-growth progressive policy agenda, and I know he will benefit from interacting with other leaders and policy experts.”
Elected last October, Woodfin has promoted an ambitious vision to prioritize neighborhood revitalization while attracting, developing, and retaining talent in Birmingham to make the city an economic hub that fosters a regional culture of innovation and inclusion. He has emphasized the importance of small business, making it a priority to catalyze entrepreneurship and create opportunities for emerging women and minority-owned companies.
The Mayor’s efforts include a critical focus on public safety and government effectiveness. He recently announced a crime-fighting plan to put more police officers on the streets, implemented a customer service program to improve relations with the public and boost employee morale, increased the city’s messages through various media and social media platforms, and hired an experienced team to focus on workforce development, small business growth, and civic innovation.
About NewDEAL
The NewDEAL brings together leaders focused on expanding opportunity, helping them develop and spread innovative ideas to spur economic growth that is broadly-earned and sustainable. Most importantly, the organization facilitates the exchange of ideas among its members and connects them with other pro-growth progressive political, policy, and private sector leaders.
One of the organization’s signature events, the Ideas Summit, will take place May 29-30 in Seattle, WA, where about 30 Leaders will join other innovators from the public and private sectors to discuss the path forward on key issues on which progress is being threatened, including trade, climate change, and education. In addition to panels and breakouts sessions, speakers will include NewDEAL Honorary Co-chair U.S. Senator Mark Warner as well as entrepreneur and venture capitalist Nick Hanauer.
Today’s announcement brings the total number of NewDEAL members – statewide officials, legislators, mayors, councilmembers, and other local leaders – to 158 leaders from 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Learn more about Mayor Woodfin and the NewDEAL at http://www.newdealleaders.org/leaders.
The new class of NewDEAL Leaders includes:
Dorcey Applyrs, City Councilmember, New York, NY
Adrian Fontes, County Recorder, Maricopa County, AZ
Vin Gopal, Senator, Monmouth County, NJ
Adam Gray, Assemblymember, Merced, California
Steven L. Reed, Probate Judge, Montgomery County, AL
Andy Schor, Mayor, Lansing, MI
Anne Sung, Independent School District Board Member, Houston, TX
Lovely Warren, Mayor, Rochester, NY
Randall L. Woodfin, Mayor, Birmingham, AL