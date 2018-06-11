Mayor Randall Woodfin Names Birmingham’s First LGBTQ Liaison
Special to The Birmingham Times
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has selected Josh Coleman to serve as the city’s first LGBTQ liaison. Coleman will serve as both spokesperson for the city as well as a representative of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning interests. He will begin June 25.
The mayor made the announcement during Sunday’s PrideFest at Sloss Furnaces.
“It really is an honor to serve in this position, and have a mayor interested in making sure that all of its residents are represented,’’ Coleman said. “This is the next step in Mayor Woodfin’s commitment to having an open, fair and inclusive city.’’
As LGBTQ liaison, Coleman will focus on the public safety of the LGBTQ communities and build upon the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the City of Birmingham through provision of fair and professional policies and services.
“We are very excited to have Josh at the table,” Woodfin said. “Birmingham is the city that taught the world the importance of inclusion. Josh will help us continue to uphold that legacy of equality by ensuring that all of our citizens have a voice in this administration.”
Coleman is vice president of Central Alabama Pride, a nonprofit organization focused on celebrating pride and diversity in Central Alabama. He is also a volunteer with the Human Rights Campaign, a certified life coach and an ordained minister. Previously, he worked as chief operating officer of Rickmark Inc., a large multiunit Pizza Hut franchisee.
Coleman is known for his commitment to social issues and has served as the national committeeman for the Alabama Young Democrats (AYD), an advisor to AYD’s LGBTQ caucus, and board member of Greater Birmingham Democrats. Since 2008, he has worked on several political campaigns and advocacy efforts.