Mayor Randall Woodfin names new Birmingham police chief
By Chanda Temple
Public Information Officer/Birmingham
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin today announced Patrick D. Smith will be Birmingham’s new police chief.
Smith has 28 years of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles Police Department, working his way up through the ranks as a patrol officer, police field training officer and instructor, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and most recently, police commander since 2015.
Birmingham Police Department veteran Allen Treadaway was named assistant chief.
Smith has focused his career on crime reduction strategies and building public trust, including police training, reviewing critical use of force incidents and developing policy for best practices in policing.
“I believe that a positive working relationship with my community is vital in the success of any police organization,” Smith said. “I strongly believe in working with the various communities to build bridges and sustain public trust while motivating, training and encouraging employees to achieve crime reduction goals and strategies.”
Said Woodfin: “Chief Smith is dedicated to bridge building. He understands that a department is only as strong as the community it serves. As he works to build a better department, he will also be working to sustain public trust and bring real change to our communities. We’ll be stronger both behind the badge and in front of it.”
When a search for a police chief was launched, Woodfin said his office took its time because “we wanted to get this right.” The top candidates underwent an assessment center to examine their strengths and weaknesses. Smith was the No. 1 candidate from that review, securing high scores for leadership credibility and impact, building relationships and interpersonal awareness, and valuing diversity and integrity.
“He will make a great addition to my administration as he works to serve the city, its residents, visitors and businesses,’’ the mayor said.
Chief Smith will officially take the reins of the department June 18. Treadaway will handle day-to-day operations until then.
Treadaway has served on the Birmingham Police Department since 1989. Most recently, Treadaway had worked as captain of the East Precinct since 2014, which includes the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport. He worked with approximately 170 officers.
Treadaway previously served as captain of the Crimes against Poverty unit, lieutenant of the Burglary and Auto Theft units and sergeant of the Auto Theft unit and South Precinct.
Currently, Treadaway is a state representative. He’s held that position since 2006, sponsoring and co-sponsoring legislation involving law enforcement issues. He is chairman of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.
Treadaway also served as president of the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 from 1999-2006. In 2006, he was named the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police’s Outstanding Member of the Year.
“Assistant Chief Treadaway knows Birmingham in and out. He knows our strengths,’’ Woodfin said. “He knows where we need to improve. He already has the tools to make effective change happen. And together, these two gentlemen will help build a stronger, safer Birmingham.”
Former Birmingham police Chief A.C. Roper in November stepped down from the post after 10 years on the job.