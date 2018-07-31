Alabama Organ Center registers donors to save lives. How you can help
By Patience Itson
Alabama Organ Center’s 3rd annual Donate Life Gospel Celebration was held Saturday July 28 at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham.
“The goal for the Donate Life Gospel Celebration is to encourage and inform members of the African American community of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation,” Dr. LaToya Bishop, multicultural educator at the Alabama Organ Center said. “Many may not know that, multicultural communities are disproportionately in need of life-saving organ transplants–especially kidneys.”
Minister Robert Barnes served as the Master of Ceremony and shared his journey of being a kidney recipient.
According to the Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation (AMAT), transplants can be successful regardless of the ethnicity of the donor and recipient. However, the chance of long term survival may be greater if the donor and recipient are closely matched in terms of their shared genetic background.
“A person can save up to eight lives and heal the lives of more than 75 people by becoming a donor,” Bishop said. “Your registration serves as a symbol of hope to patients waiting, and sharing it with your family lets them know your decision.”
It only takes a few minutes to register your decision to become an organ donor. In turn, these few minutes can bring a lifetime of health and happiness to those waiting for a transplant.
Heartwarming Testimonies
The gospel celebration was created in recognition of National Minority Donor Awareness Week (NMDAW). NMDAW is a nationwide observance within the multicultural community.
The celebration combined the elements of uplifting spiritual song and the heartwarming testimonies of transplant recipients and donor families that will inspire the community to take action. Raising awareness of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation is key.
“It is our prayer that hosting a community event of this nature will help us meet two important goals. We, build a lasting partnership with our faith-based communities, and bridge the gap between the people who desperately need life-saving or life-enhancing transplants with those who are able to give the gift of life,” Bishop said.
Statistically Speaking
Did you know…
- 54 percent of the U.S. adult population are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.
- 35 percent are registered in Alabama.
- More than 114,000 people nationally are currently waiting for a transplant, with a new person added to the list every 10 minutes.
- In Alabama, more than 2,400 people are currently waiting for a transplant.
70 percent of patient’s waiting for a kidney in Alabama are African American.
- On average, 22 people die each day waiting on an organ transplant.
About Donation and Transplantation
There are numerous myths and fears that may prohibit someone from registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.
Religion can play a significant role in a person’s decision to become a donor. Did you know that all major religions support donation as a final act of compassion and generosity? Learn more.
During the Alabama Organ Center’s 3rd Annual Donate a Life Gospel Celebration, attendees had the opportunity to:
- Hear personal stories from those who have been affected by organ donation and transplantation.
- Learn the facts and dispel myths about donation.
- Register your decision and become an organ donor.
Visit the Alabama Organ Center’s website to register your decision to make the gift of life possible.
