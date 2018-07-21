Birmingham airport to receive $1.4M for infrastructure improvements
City of Birmingham Public Information Office
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) on Friday announced that the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will receive $1,417,500 in Federal Aviation Administration grants.
The Birmingham site is one of 25 airports in Alabama to receive more than $25.5 million in grants, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements, including infrastructure construction, safety advances and equipment acquisition.
“Birmingham is extremely grateful for Sen. Shelby’s role in making our airport an even stronger hub for air travel,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “It’s not just great news for Birmingham travelers, but all of Alabama – these funds make travel to and from our state safer and more competitive.”
The 25 FAA grants, totaling $25,517,940, are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations. The funds designated for Birmingham’s airport will be used for erosion repair, safety equipment acquisition, sign installation and taxiway rehabilitation.
Shelby chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which unanimously approved the FY2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill last month.
Along with Birmingham, the grants will support other airport projects that include:
- Bessemer Airport, City of Bessemer – $150,000 for runway rehabilitation
- Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, City of Tuscaloosa – $2,652,600 for apron rehabilitation and a master plan study
- Cullman Regional-Folsom Field Airport, City and County of Cullman – $450,000 for taxiway reconstruction
- Anniston Regional Airport, City of Anniston – $446,400 for apron and taxiway rehabilitation
- Shelby County Airport, Shelby County – $249,970 for construction of a 14,830-square-foot hangar building
- Moton Field Municipal Airport, City of Tuskegee – $195,480 for runway and taxiway rehabilitation
- Talladega Municipal Airport, City of Talladega – $190,410 for taxiway rehabilitation