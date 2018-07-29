Mayor Woodfin names four appointees to the Birmingham Airport Authority
City of Birmingham Office of Public Information
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Friday announced four appointments to the Birmingham Airport Authority Board of Directors.
The appointees are David Germany, Bobbie Knight, Bill Smith and Darlene Wilson.
“The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is a vital part of the region’s economic competitiveness,” Mayor Woodfin said. “We spent an extensive amount of time considering the type of leadership we truly need for this responsibility. I am so very excited to see such incredibly accomplished professionals offer themselves for public service.”
Germany is a senior vice-president at Region’s Bank. Since 2007, he has negotiated and structured commercial banking deals totaling more than $2 billion throughout the state. A longtime community volunteer, Germany serves on the A.G. Gaston Girls and Boys Club Capital Campaign Committee, the Birmingham Business Alliance Board of Directors and the University of Alabama Community Affairs Board of Directors among others.
Knight is a retired executive from the Alabama Power Company. Throughout her professional career, she has served in several major leadership positions including Vice President of Public Relations and General Manager of Supply Chain. Knight is chair of the Board of Managers for the Birmingham Times Media Group and her vast philanthropic service includes Board of Trustees for Miles College, Red Mountain Theatre Company, REV Birmingham, the United Way of Central Alabama and VOICES for Alabama Children.
Smith is the founder and CEO of Shipt, a member-based grocery marketplace that delivers from grocery stores and retail partners. A lifelong entrepreneur, Smith founded Shipt in Birmingham in 2014 to simplify the grocery shopping experience. Shipt was acquired by Target in 2017. The company recently announced its headquarters will remain in Birmingham. Smith is also a licensed pilot.
Wilson is Managing Principal of Relay Accounting Management and a rapidly, rising star on the city’s entrepreneurial scene. Wilson is currently the board chair for REV Birmingham, supporting startup and small business education. She was recently chosen as a mentor for Bizwomen Mentoring Monday and was recognized among the Birmingham Business Journal’s Women to Watch in 2017.
“These appointments are an incredibly diverse and talented group of individuals, who all carry a great passion for Birmingham,” Woodfin said. “We are very thankful to the departing board members and are appreciative of their service.”
Knight will replace Aaisha Muhammad, Smith replaces John McMahon III, Wilson replaces G. Ruffner Page, Jr., and Germany will replace Michael Bell.
The appointees will be submitted by resolution to the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday’s agenda.