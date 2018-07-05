People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
BARDS AND BREWS, 6:30–7 p.m. entertainment by Alabama Student Association for Poetry (ASAP) and Poetry 7 – 9:30 p.m. at the East Grand Reading Room in the downtown Library.
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL with COTTON BIRD TRIO, at Iron City.
THE DEAD BOYS, JEZEBEL DOGS, (TEMPORARY) SAVIORS and RANDOM CONFLICT at the Nick.
LESSONS WITH LESS at Saturn.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
FRIDAY
TONY GAINES & VICTORY at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
THE BUFFALO RUCKUS, G.W. HENDERSON and BLUE YONDER at The Nick.
TONY JACKSON at Iron City.
THE OLD PAINTS JACOBS MCBRIDE WEIRD AROUND STRANGERS. DESKOVERED: LIVE MUSIC FROM TINY DESK CONTEST ENTRANTS at Saturn.
FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
KEYBOARDIST MARCUS JOHNSON at Perfect Note.
SOUND SESSIONS in The Grill at Iron City with THE RED MOUNTAIN JUG BAND.
LONG BONY ARMS, KYLE KIMBRELL BAND and FIRST CITY COUNTRY SHOW at The Nick.
COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
NO SCRUBS: 90s DANCE PARTY, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY
IRON CITY MONTHLY BOTTOMLESS BRUNCH
LEAVING CARDBOARD HOUSES, HEADWIRES, WAR TWINS and MILK JUG at The Nick.
ROCKY DALE DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
JAZZ AND FOOD at Perfect Note.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
MONDAY
WOODLAWN ALUMNI KARAOKE NIGHT WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
COMEDIAN MARVIN DIXON at StarDome Comedy Club.
FREE! SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.
FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
THE GREEN SEED CD RELEASE, BROTHER BURCH, APACHE and JOELL REGAL at The Nick.
WEDNESDAY
PRESTON LOVINGGOOD at Saturn.
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL at Iron City.
STACKED LIKE PANCAKES, CITY IN THE CLOUDS, and SLIM KUTTAR at The Nick.
LIVE JAZZ, every Wednesday, at The Marble Ring, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN MARVIN DIXON at StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT THURSDAY
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL with COTTON BIRD TRIO, at Iron City.
IRON MIKE NORTON and JERRY CASTLE at the Nick.
COMEDIAN MARVIN DIXON at StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN CHRIS KATTAN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
THE SUNSETS, PINKY DOODLE POODLE and THE VORPAL SWORD at The Nick.
DWIGHT YOAKAM at Iron City.
PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE at Saturn.
FESTIVALS IN JULY
JULY 6 – DESKOVERED, 8 p.m. at Saturn. One of Birmingham’s best music venues is hosting DESKOVERED, an event featuring live music from the NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest entrants from Birmingham. Saturn, in the Avondale district, will host the four-band event with music from The Old Paints, Jacobs McBride, Weird Around Strangers and Early James & The Latest.
JULY 14 and 15 – SLOSS FEST at Sloss Furnaces. This is the fourth year of Sloss Fest, Birmingham’s premier music festival featuring local, regional and international artists including JASON ISBELL and the 400 UNIT, CHRIS STAPLETON, GRIZ, ARCADE FIRE, MOON TAXI, THE WAR ON DRUGS, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, VANCE JOY and more.
JULY 21 – RADIO! RADIO! 4 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co. features an event at Avondale Brewing Co. with some of Birmingham’s finest local bands. Radio! Radio! includes live music, the Birmingham Punk Rock Flea Market, DJ sets by Seasick Records, local vendors and prize giveaways. Bands performing include NERVES BADDINGTON, HOLIDAY GUNFIRE, TERRY OHMS, HUMAN BEAT, HOLY YOUTH and RYAN SOBB. All ages.
FOR THE COMMUNITY LOVERS
SAVE THE DATE – HONORING THE GUARDIANS OF THE SHUTTLESWORTH FAMILY AND BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – On July 14th, in appreciation, RUBY SHUTTLESWORTH-BESTER will gather the men that guarded the Shuttlesworth family from the late 1950s until the family moved in the mid 1960s. The unselfish sacrifice of the men who guarded the Shuttlesworth family and kept watch over the church and community has not been acknowledged. This will be a great opportunity for families to attend a free program, learn freedom songs and hear history from those who lived it. A rare opportunity! The event will be held at Sardis Baptist Church where the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights was chartered.
13th BIENNIAL HAMPTON UNIVERSITY CONVENTION – Hampton University Biennial Convention will be held, August 2, in Chicago, Ill. The recently elected President of the Southeastern Region (SER) of the National Hampton Alumni Association, DONNA EDWARDS TODD, of Bessemer, will travel to be installed into office and attend her first Board meeting as a representative of the SER.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
IN TUSCALOOSA
BAM! BLACK PANTHER AND THE BLACK ARTS MOVEMENTS IN THE PAUL R. JONES COLLECTION, Opening Reception, Friday, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at the museum, 2309 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART
ARTWORK – FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA’S ARTIST AMY SHERALD’S WORK – The artist, AMY SHERALD, commissioned to paint First Lady Michelle Obama’s official portrait for the National Gallery has a work on display at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Amy Sherald’s work, All Things Bright and Beautiful, is on public debut.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m.
ART ON THE ROCKS, July 27, 7-11 p.m. with musical guests SERATONES, whose sounds are a combination of Southern musicality, garage rock ferocity and general badassery.
FOR FOOD LOVERS
THE MARKET AT PEPPER PLACE – 7 a.m.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
TONY JACKSON, Friday, July 6, 7 p.m.at the Iron City. Jackson is said to be one of the most gifted singers ever to grace country music. His initial videos from the album have excited over 25 Million Facebook views seemingly overnight, while Jackson tours tirelessly in support of the record. The respect Jackson has already earned within the music community is evident throughout Tony Jackson, as the new album is titled. It features songs and/or performances by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members John Sebastian, Steve Cropper and Dr. John “Mac” Rebennack, Country Music Hall of Famers Vince Gill, Bill Anderson and Conway Twitty and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame luminary Norro Wilson. From start to finish, Tony Jackson stands out as a “discovery” album, the kind you listen to with such delight that you have to recommend it to friends. And hundreds of thousands have done just that.
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 9 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Easy River Float, Picnic, Swim, Short, Moderate Dayhike at Locust Fork from Swann Bridge to Powell Falls near Cleveland, AL. DETAILS: Easy river float on the Locust Fork River from Swann Covered Bridge to Powell Falls. View a genuine, old but newly refurbished wooden covered bridge.
Float under the bridge and further, about a mile and a half, downstream to the waterfall. View the sheer cliffs that rise about 60 feet above the river. Enjoy a flowing river, covered bridge, high rock bluffs and at least one waterfall—all along a one-mile stretch of this river. Bring something to float on. Bring a picnic lunch, drink, towel and sunscreen and pack in two plastic garbage bags with twist ties, one bag over the other, then put the bags in your daypack and strap the pack to your back. Wear swimsuit and sturdy foot protection such as old sneakers. Lunch will be on the huge flat rock in the middle of the river beside the waterfall. Swim in the pool at the base of the rock, jump into the pool, climb up and down or just sit in Powell Falls, then walk back to the bridge on a trail along the river. Meet at the Cleveland Chevron Service Station no later than 8:45 a.m. ready to depart promptly at 9 a.m. Arriving 15 minutes before departure time will allow time to use the restrooms at the service station, hear announcements concerning the day’s event, and form carpools from the Chevron. Parking is extremely limited at the put in point on the river. Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or (205 )631- 4680.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL CAMP – The Basketball Camp is July 18 – 20, 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon at YMCA Youth Center, 2400 7th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203. Boys and girls ages 8 years old – rising 7th graders will learn the importance of academic excellence, leadership and social skills. The camp will also focus on the fundamentals of basketball, which include: form shooting, ball handling, passing, defense, rebounding, screens, strength, and conditioning. Beginning today, parents/guardians can register their child to receive a fully paid camp scholarship by submitting a completed registration form to DYS. Deadline to register is Monday, July 16, 4 p.m. Only sixty (60) camp scholarships are available. Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis until all available spaces have been filled. Forms can be submitted in the following manner:
1) Emailed to DYS at dysbhm@gmail.com. You will receive an emailed response confirming receipt.
2) Hand-delivered to the DYS office located at 1608 7th Avenue North in downtown Birmingham. FAXED OR MAILED APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. For more information about the LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL CAMP, call DYS at 205-320- 0879.
AT CROSSPLEX
DYS’ Youth First Summer Sports Series 2018 Kicks Off with Next Level Volleyball Camp – The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services (DYS) kicks off its 2018 Youth First Summer Sports Series with the Next Level Volleyball Camp which focuses on athletic and life skills. During the camp, girls 13 to 18 years of age will learn the fundamentals of volleyball technique, which include: serving, passing, setting, and blocking. The Next Level Volleyball Camp will be held July 20, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Registration is now open, parents/guardians can register their child to participate in the Volleyball Camp by submitting a completed registration form and waiver to DYS. Slots will be filled on a first‐come, first‐served basis until all 80 spaces have been filled. Forms can be submitted in the following manner:
1) Emailed to DYS at dysbhm@gmail.com. You will receive an emailed response confirming receipt.
2) Hand-delivered to the DYS office located at 1608 7th Avenue North in downtown Birmingham. FAXED OR MAILED APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
FOR MOVIE LOVERS
FLICKS AMONG THE FLOWERS at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, July 18 with JAWS, 8 p.m.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
TODAY and SATURDAY: COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY. The Funniest Man in America returns! For over twenty years, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comic James Gregory has stood grinning: his blue shirt untucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious storytelling experience. The trademark caricature is the essence of James Gregory´s comedy: whimsical reflections on life from the front porch.
SUNDAY COMEDIAN ROCKY DALE DAVIS. Rocky Dale Davis is a stand-up comedian from Brookwood,Ala. He was just recently featured on MTV’s Greatest Party Stories becoming a fan favorite episode. Rocky was truly able to showcase his storytelling ability on MTV discussing a lost connection with a girl that he posted on Twitter and got 17,000 retweets. Rocky was also hand picked by Kevin Hart and had the opportunity to film with Kevin’s new stand up show “Hart Of The City”, where Kevin Hart himself showcases young talent across the country set to air on Comedy Central. He has opened for some of the biggest names in stand up including Ralphie May, Tommy Davidson, Donnell Rawlings, Michael Blackson, Jon Reep, Tom Segura, and Bret Ernst. Most recently Rocky was a semifinalist in the prestigious Laughing Skull Comedy Festival.
MONDAY
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY ‘EVERY MONDAY NIGHT’ at the StarDome Comedy Club for Karaoke Nights.
COMING SOON
AUGUST 3-4 – SECRET STAGES, a musical discovery festival.
