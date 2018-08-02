Back To School: District Welcomes 14 New Administrators
August 2, 2018 | ♃ Recent Stories ☄, Children, Education | No Comments|
Special to The Times
Birmingham City Schools welcomes 14 new or newly assigned principals to the district for the upcoming school year which begins Aug. 6.
They are:
- Arrington Middle – Bruce Roper
- Avondale Elementary – Dr. Sonya Lloyd
- Barrett Elementary – Tikki Hines
- Bush K-8 – Dr. Sakema Porterfield
- E.P.I.C. Alternative Elementary – Dr. Petra Leonard
- Green Acres Middle – Anthony Oliver
- Huffman Academy – Telisha Gilbert
- Huffman Middle – Genita Matthews
- Minor Elementary – Dr. Vanessa Byrd
- Oliver Elementary – Jennifer Love Lott
- Phillips Academy – Micah Kemp (interim principal)
- Putnam Middle – Dr. Terrell Brown
- Robinson Elementary – Marcia Henderson
- Wenonah High – Dr. Willie Goldsmith
“Everyone in this group is a leader focused on creating positive outcomes for students,” said BCS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, who welcomed each of the administrators. “We are excited to see them champion our children and empower our teachers to create victories in the classroom.”
BCS encourages parents to ensure their child is registered for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. View bus routes, important dates, bus routes and zoning maps by visiting bhamcityschools.org/backtoschool.