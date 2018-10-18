Birmingham citywide cleanup this Saturday

Times Staff Report

To help combat litter and illegal dumping, a citywide cleanup will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 in the city’s nine districts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The shredding and electronic recycling events will happen from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City employees, residents, businesses and others may sign up to volunteer for the Keep Birmingham Beautiful City-wide Cleanup. Volunteers should pre-register for Saturday’s event at bit.ly/citywidecleanup Those who sign waivers to volunteer and participate in Saturday’s cleanup, will be entered for a chance to win a ticket to the Magic City Classic.

A shred-a-thon and electronic recycling event will also take place in front of City Hall on Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are limited to three bags per household for the shred-a-thon. Also on Oct. 20, Birmingham residents may drop off trash at the city’s Eastern Area Landfill, for free, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The address is 2787 Alton Drive. Residents must show a driver’s license to dump at the landfill.

Dumpsters will be placed in the nine districts for Saturday’s event. Items not allowed in dumpsters include: motor oil, car batteries and tires, paints, solvents, household cleaners, drain openers, pesticides and compressed gas tanks such as propane and oxygen.