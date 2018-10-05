HBCU Football Weekend: Tuskegee versus Morehouse in matchup of teams unbeaten in conference play

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

Tuskegee University (3-0, conference, 3-2 overall) will go on the road Sat. Oct. 6 to Morehouse College (3-0, conference, 5-0 overall) in the 83rd annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic at A.J. McClung Stadium in Columbus, Ga. This should be a real big Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m

Last week, Tuskegee put together a great defensive effort in its 17-8 win over Lane College. The Golden Tigers top defensive player was linebacker Davoris Thomas who had 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a key fumble recovery to put the game away for Tuskegee in the final minute.

His great play didn’t go unnoticed. Thomas was named SIAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Offensively, Tuskegee quarterback Ahmad Deramus put together a solid effort completing 9-of-16 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. The Golden Tigers were able to make enough big plays on both side of the football.

In other SIAC action, Miles College is still trying to get that first victory of the season. Last week, Albany State came away with a 30-24 win over Miles College. In spite of the loss for the Golden Bears, there were some bright spots: Running back Justin Hardy returned and had a spectacular day running the football with 157 yards on 31 attempts.

On defense, linebacker Austin Stephens continues to play at a high level. He has given the Golden Bears some consistent play against the run and this season has recorded 61 total and 27 solo tackles along with five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this season.

Miles College (0-3) will host Central State (2-2) for in its Homecoming Game on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield, Al. The kickoff will be at 4 p.m.

SWAC

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical defeated Jackson State, 21-16, to secure its first league win. The Bulldogs’ running back Trevon Walters had a productive game rushing for 71 yards on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns. Wide receiver Brian Jenkins Jr. displayed a good pair of hands catching 10 passes for 112 yards. Jenkins also scored on a 18-yard touchdown run.

Alabama A&M (1-1) will head to Houston to play Texas Southern (0-1) on Saturday, Oct. 6. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

Conference action continues with Alabama State University (0-1) visiting Alcorn State (3-0) on Saturday, Oct. 6. The Braves are one of the best teams in the SWAC. The game will start at 2 p.m. Two weeks ago, Grambling State defeated Alabama State, 34-0. The Hornets are coming off a bye week. Alabama State will try to get back on the winning track.

This post has been updated to correct the records for Tuskegee and Morehouse.