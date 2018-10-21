New $2.6 Million Campaign Encourages Black Voter Turnout in Midterm Elections

By Jeffrey McKinney

Black Enterprise

A newly-launched political group that includes several top black business leaders and entrepreneurs is doing its part to help ensure black voter turnout during the midterm elections on November 6.

The Black Economic Alliance PAC and Black Economic Alliance Fund just announced a $2.6 million campaign to mobilize black voters in 15 key races ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

The movement is geared to escalate black voter turnout in support of candidates advocating for sustainable policies that will improve and enhance economic outcomes for the nation’s black community.

Further, the investments will help engage and mobilize black voters by utilizing various tactics, including polling, radio, and digital advertising, door-to-door canvassing, SMS texting, and direct mail.

“For far too long, many of our nation’s elected officials have been crafting policies that contribute to the economic disenfranchisement of millions of black people across the country,” Gerald Adolph, board member of the Black Economic Alliance PAC, stated in a press release.

“By investing nearly $3 million in targeted gubernatorial, congressional and Senate races, we can help ensure that candidates rallying for policies that lead to better employment opportunities and wages for black Americans are victorious in November.”

Adolph added, “This midterm election is crucial for the economic well-being of many black people and their families. That’s why we’ve extensively surveyed the national landscape to identify candidates who can help improve economic opportunities for the black community. As the election draws closer and fields shift, we will continue to invest in candidates and races that can make the ultimate difference in the lives of black people.”

More details about the campaign and candidates the Black Economic Alliance PAC and Black Economic Alliance Fund will back in upcoming races can be found here.