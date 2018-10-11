REV Birmingham Announces 5 Finalists in The Big Pitch competition

revbirmingham.org

REV Birmingham has announced the five finalists for The Big Pitch 2018, presented by PNC. The finalists will compete to win a share of $50,000 in cash and professional services prize packages on Saturday, November 17, as they pitch their business models to a panel of judges, potential investors, and a live audience.

Big Pitch finalists are being paired with mentors and service providers to help them prepare a successful business model and perfect pitch for the annual competition organized by REV Birmingham.

The 2018 Big Pitch finalists are:

Beehive Baking Company: Caedan Oliver and Sarah Schlund are delivering the joy of fresh, handcrafted and seasonal baked goods straight to your doorstep.

Gatos and Beans: Stephen and Kelli Steward are creating a cat café that combines a relaxed social atmosphere and a community service that finds foster cats their forever homes.

Ignite Cycle: Tiffany Martin is building a community to help people become their best selves, one pedal stroke at a time, at Birmingham’s only boutique cycling studio.

Mota Autohaus: Alexis Ginsburg and Manuel Mota are leading the way for the future of auto repair in Birmingham, providing reliable service at a fair price in a space that adds to the community.

Nelchie’s Cajun Cuisine: Kevon Lewis of the popular Cajun food truck in Leeds is designing a food truck park in Birmingham’s City Center.

“We’re looking forward to another competitive showing at this year’s Big Pitch Presented by PNC,” said REV CEO David Fleming. “All five finalists have the potential to add to the vibrancy of Birmingham in very different ways. REV and our generous sponsors, mentors and service providers look forward to supporting these entrepreneurs as they work toward their dreams.”

The Big Pitch live competition is Saturday, November 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Studio Arts Building in Five Points South, 1034 20th Street South. This high-profile building, now owned by Orchestra Partners, will soon be under development for retail or restaurant. Big Pitch tickets are available now at bigpitchbham.com.

Each finalist has been paired with a local entrepreneur who will serve as a mentor throughout their Big Pitch experience. These mentors have either started, built or sold successful ventures of their own. Service providers are professionals in areas like business law, accounting, marketing and more who have been selected to provide a free one-on-one consultation to finalists.

This is the fifth year PNC has sponsored the Big Pitch. In addition to offering capital to the top competitors, PNC employees provide coaching and other support for all finalists.

Other sponsors include Barfield Murphy Shank & Smith, BIG Communications, and Poole & Company Architects. Gatehouse Law and LiftFund are also contributing time and talents to support the entrepreneurs.

As they plan their Big Pitch, finalists will attend REV’s three evening technical assistance workshops, which are also open to the public. Tickets are available for aspiring entrepreneurs and growth-minded small business owners at https://revbham.eventbrite.com.

Telling your Brand Story – Tuesday, October 16

Real Estate 101 – Tuesday, October 23

Funding Your Dream – Tuesday, October 30

Past Big Pitch finalists include Zebbie Carney of Eugene’s Hot Chicken, a food truck plus brick-and-mortar near Uptown; Amber and Stephen Tolbert of East 59 Vintage & Cafe, a coffee and gift shop in East Lake; and Kate Hardy of Square One Goods, a cheeky gift shop opening soon in Founder’s Station downtown.

For more details on The Big Pitch, visit bigpitchbham.com. Follow @revbham on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see updates on The Big Pitch and more of REV’s vibrancy-driving work in Birmingham.