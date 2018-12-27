A Holiday Celebration

Special to the Times



Birmingham Community Development Corporation recently hosted a Christmas celebration featuring the Performing Arts at the New Creations Special Event Center with Dentira “Lady” Streeter, dancer; Jaeden Henderson, soloist and Sargent Jones and William Jones, spoken word. More than 100 guests were treated to an elegant atmosphere of holiday decorations and a reception. The program is the first in a series to be chaired by Hezekiah Jackson IV and Bertha Nettles. (Stephonia McLinn Taylor Photos)

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

