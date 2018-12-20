Christmas Lights Shine So Bright: From Collegeville to Trussville

Times Staff Report

1 of 10

The twinkling Christmas light displays cheerfully light up Birmingham and surrounding communities during the dark and cold days of December making the area a magical time of year. From Bush Hills to Vestavia Hills; from Collegeville to Trussville the outdoor light displays herald a season of joy, a season of blessings, a season to be thankful. The lights whisper that Christmas is for hearts to love, and voices to sing, for on that day in Bethlehem, was born the Christ, the King.

Iris Lane Franklin, Christmas

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

