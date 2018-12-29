Larry Langford, who is terminally ill, released from federal prison

By Barnett Wright

The Birmingham Times

Larry Langford, former mayor of Birmingham and mayor of Fairfield and Jefferson County Commissioner, was released from federal prison today.

The terminally ill Langford was freed after a federal judge agreed to reduce Langford’s 15-year bribery sentence to time served. Langford has already served more than half his sentence.

The move came at the request of the acting director of the federal Bureau of Prisons who said in a court filing that Langford’s medical condition constitutes “extraordinary and compelling reasons” to reduce his sentence.

The former mayor, who said in 2013, that he was dying, had suffered from a history of illnesses that included end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema, pulmonary hypertension, right heart failure, sickle-cell trait and anemia.

His release came after a week of letters, text messages, phone calls and emails to federal officials asking that Langford be allowed to return home.

“As I have said before, justice should be fair, but merciful,” said state Rep. Terri Sewell, who led efforts on Langford’s behalf along with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, attorneys Reginald McDaniel, Tiffany Johnson Cole and state Rep. Juandalynn Givan, also an attorney. “I am deeply grateful to all those who heeded our renewed call for the immediate compassionate release of Mayor Larry Langford,” said Sewell.

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin also applauded the release.

“Family is important, and I know that Mayor Langford’s wife and so many relatives and supporters look forward to reuniting with him in Alabama,’’ said Woodfin. “I have maintained that Mayor Langford was the ideal candidate for compassionate release. I’m glad that federal officials saw fit to grant his immediate release. My prayers are with him and his family.”

Langford had been housed at a federal prison medical center in Kentucky. The former mayor is being released in the care of hospice, his attorneys said.

Family members and a number of public officials, including U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, had urged the prison system to free Langford so he could spend his final days with family.

Family members said in a statement released by Langford’s attorneys that they are grateful for the outpouring of support.

“Mr. Langford has reached a point medically where there is nothing more that can be done for him in the facility. … We are all grateful that the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice saw fit to exercise compassion and allow him to return home with his family,” a statement from attorneys said.

Langford was convicted in 2009 of taking $235,000 in bribes while on the Jefferson County Commission in exchange for steering county sewer bond business to an investment banker. Prosecutors said during the trial that Langford accepted luxury suits, watches and cash.

Before the sentence reduction was granted, he had an estimated release date of 2023

Sewell said, “I want to thank the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town, Senator Doug Jones, our federal partners, and all those who worked side-by-side with our office despite the government shutdown to secure Mayor Langford’s release.

“The holiday season is a reminder of the importance of family, and the commutation of Mayor Langford’s sentence means that our former Mayor can spend his final days at home in Alabama with loved ones. My prayers are with the whole Langford family as they reunite and provide comfort to Mayor Langford in the days and weeks ahead.”

Langford grew up in Loveman Village public housing in Titusville and served a two-year term on the Birmingham City Council in the late 1970s. He had been one of the first black personalities on Birmingham television as a reporter for WBRC-TV in the early 1970s.

He served as a Birmingham City Councilor from 1977 to 1979 and as a four-time elected mayor of Fairfield from 1988 to 2002. He was elected to the Jefferson County Commission in 2002 where he served as president from 2002-2006.

In 2007, after losing the county commission presidency to Bettye Fine Collins, he ran for mayor of Birmingham.

In a field of 10 candidates that included incumbent mayor Bernard Kincaid, Langford won the election without a runoff capturing 50.1 percent of the vote. He served as mayor from 2007-2009.

In 2009, Langford was convicted of 60 counts of bribery, money laundering and other charges. The jury found he accepted about $236,000 in bribes to steer business to Montgomery investment banker Bill Blount. He was handed a 15-year term in a federal prison.

In prison, his health deteriorated and he was issued an oxygen concentrator and nebulizer and needed the use of a wheelchair to get around. According to the prison bureau, he often became fatigued with strenuous exertion and was assigned an inmate companion to assist with movement and in the line where pills were dispensed.

Associated Press contributed to this post.

