Little League World Series Icon Mo’ne Davis To Play Softball At Hampton University

Birmingham Times
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 19: American Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'Ne Davis attends The Players' Awards presented by BET at the Rio Hotel & Casino on July 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/BET/Getty Images for BET)
By Kimberley Richards
Black Voices

FILE – In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies fan Mo’ne Davis, center, who threw a shutout against Tennessee while competing in the 2014 Little League World Series tournament, talks with members of this year’s team from Panama, at the Little League Classic baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, in Williamsport, Pa. Davis, the first girl to pitch a victory in the Little League World Series, will attend Hampton University and play softball. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Mo’ne Davis will attend Hampton University in Virginia with a commitment to play softball for the school.

Davis, who was the first girl to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series in 2014, is currently a senior at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia where she has played softball, basketball and soccer, The Associated Press reported.

The high school senior, who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, has also expressed interest in the historically black university’s communications department, her parents said, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

Angela Nicholson, head softball coach at Hampton, told Virginia’s Daily Press that the star athlete will play as a middle infielder.

“Having Mo’ne is great,” Nicholson told the newspaper. “I know she doesn’t want it to be about her, and neither do we. We want her to have a great experience and be like everybody else.”

She added: “But her status will come along with her. The press will come along with her, whether we want it or not. We’re blessed to have her and we’re excited for anything that will promote Hampton University.”

