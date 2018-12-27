Mercedes-Benz Marathon to be held at Railroad Park in 2019

By Pat Byington

For the first time in its 18 year history, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend on February 8-10, 2019 will be held at Birmingham’s Railroad Park.

Throughout its history, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend races started and finished among the Magic City’s skyscrapers and in front of city hall in downtown Birmingham. This year, due to Interstate 59/20 bridge construction, Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend events have been moved to Railroad Park.

“We’re excited to be working with the City of Birmingham to provide an exciting new venue for our event while our city is making improvements to the interstate system in the downtown area,” said Race Chairman Valerie Cuddy. “Railroad Park is the city’s favorite park and will provide a beautiful setting for all of our events while allowing us to continue highlighting some historical sites around our great city.”

Called “Birmingham’s living room” Railroad Park is situated along 1st Avenue South, between 14th and 18th Streets and is located a little more than a half a dozen city blocks away from the old location at Linn Park and the additional green space can accommodate more participants.

Those hoping to participate are encouraged to register by Monday, Dec. 31 as all prices will increase after that date. The races include:

The Mercedes-Benz Marathon, 26.2 miles, is limited to 1,000 runners. For runners seeking to qualify for the Boston Marathon, the Mercedes Marathon is a qualifier race and results will automatically be sent to the Boston Athletic Association.

The Mercedes-Benz Half Marathon, 13.1 miles, has a participant limit of 3,500,

Mercedes-Benz Marathon Relay, Each relay team will consist of five people, all at least 12 years of age on race day. All relay team members will receive the same amenities as the half-marathon participants, including a race weekend technical running shirt and smaller version of the Mercedes-Benz Marathon finisher’s medal. Team members must submit all five entries together and must designate one team captain. You must have four members to call it a team and participate, but only teams with five members are eligible for awards.

Regions Superhero 5K, 3.1 miles. The weekend kickoff event is held on Saturday, February 9. This is the every person race that is fun for the elite runner to the couch potatoes to everyone in between.

Become A Bell Runner

The Bell Center, an early childhood intervention program is the official charity for the Mercedes -Benz Marathon weekend. If you want to run for yourself and for a child at the Bell Center become a Bell Runner.

Here is how it works: The program pairs a Mercedes-Benz Marathon participant with a Bell Center child, and the runner or walker will train and raise funds in the name of that child. It is an amazing experience to dedicate hours of training and focus for a child at risk for developmental delay and then share the race day adventure by wearing a photo of The Bell Center child.

For more on the Mercedes Marathon visit, https://www.mercedesmarathon.com/

