Area events leading up to MLK Day





Thursday, Jan. 17

12-1 p.m. – The UAB School of Medicine will present “Honoring the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” at Volker Hall, Lecture Room E. For more information, please contact Erica Brown at (205)-520-4484 or ebrown@uab.edu.

Thursday, Jan. 17 & Monday, Jan. 21

1 p.m. – Want to give back in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr? Hands on Birmingham has a public service project just for you. For more information, please contact Twanna Willoughby at twilloughby@handsonbirmingham.org.

Saturday, Jan. 19

7 a.m. – The MLK 5K Drum Run will start and finish at First Avenue South and 12th Street South. (This is a block from Regions Park.) Please note that the race cost will rise after Jan. 1, 2019. Registration is at 7 a.m. The Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. For more information, please visit www.mlkday5Kbham.com or call 470-444-9844.

11 a.m. – The MLK Youth Expo, designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and youth, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 2315 – 26th Ave. North. Lunch will be provided for registered youth. For more information, please send emails to sclcbhamyouth@gmail.com

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – The “Street Smart: Conversations Between You and Law Enforcement” will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church (North Birmingham location), 2315 25th Ave. N. This is an opportunity for the public to talk to law enforcement. For more information, please contact Jeanette Smith at (205)-587-0751 or jmwsmith13@gmai.com.

Monday, Jan. 21, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

7:30-9:30 a.m. – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast will be held at the BJCC North Exhibition Hall. For more information or tickets, please contact Aaron Carlton at (205)-585-6463 or acarlton@gmail.com. There is an admission charge.

9 a.m. – More than 2,000 high school student athletes will compete in the MLK Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex, 2337 Bessemer Road. Competition will start at 9 a.m. Students will be from Birmingham City Schools, Bob Jones, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Northridge, Smiths Station, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills and John Carroll. Admission charged. For more information, visit http://www.birminghamcrossplex.com/event/mlk-invitational/

9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Admission will be free all day to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, which will host tours, performances, music, games and giveaways as part of its “I Am the Dream; A Day of Celebration and Service.” For more information contact Barry McNealy at (205)-703-2012 or bmcnealy@bcri.org.

12 p.m. – The annual MLK March will start outside Birmingham City Hall on short 20th Street North and end at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. For more information, please contact Bishop Calvin Woods at (205)-937-5679 or bishopcalvinwoods@gmail.com.

2 p.m. – Following the march, the “Love Feast: Feed Homeless and Senior Citizens” event will be held at Boutwell Auditorium. For more information, please contact Bishop Calvin Woods at (205)-937-5679 or bishopcalvinwoods@gmail.com.

