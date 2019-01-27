Founder of an Achiever Academy helps women and girls achieve their goals

By Cass Teague

Lakisha Simmons bounced around schools, lived with and was raised by multiple family members, and felt hopeless as a child. But during high school, one opportunity to travel on a weekend college tour inspired her to change her outlook on life. From that moment on she released the pain of her past, decided to dream her biggest dreams, and allowed nothing to keep her from living a fulfilling and prosperous life. Now, she is on a mission to help other women, especially African American women, to become their best selves and to recognize and achieve their goals, while living their best lives.

Dr. Lakisha L. Simmons (affectionately known as Dr. Kisha) is the founder of Homework Suite Student Planner App for students and The Achiever Academy nonprofit. Dr. Kisha, as Executive Director of The Achiever Academy, organized the first city-wide period product donation drive to benefit young girls in Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). A total donation of over 200,000 period products were given directly to MNPS.

Dr. Kisha’s platform centers on keeping girls in school (by providing period products) and developing them into poised, persisted and prosperous women (through instruction). She spends a great deal of her time mentoring, training and speaking to young women about tech careers, adulting and academic success strategies. She founded The Achiever Academy, (http://theachiever.me), a mentoring and leadership academy to develop poised, persistent, and prosperous college women.

“Are you successful but ready to break that glass ceiling that you’ve seemed to hit? Are you balancing work and family and a boss at work, but have the ambition to climb the corporate ladder? Do you have high expectations for yourself but could use some accountability getting there? Are you tired of obstacle after obstacle at work and not truly thriving in your health, wealth and happiness? Then you are ready to apply for the AccelerateHER workshop,” says Dr. Kisha.

She also works with adult women to help them achieve their career goals. Applications are now open for the January 26, 2019 event (live in Nashville) AccelerateHER, an experience to dig deep, overcome, and accelerate into 2019 with a small group of women who are ready to support you. See the details and apply for this unique experience at http://bit.ly/accelerateHER.

Don’t wait to apply for this experience full of icebreakers, leadership games, POISE workshop (from the Unlikely AchieveHer workbook), swag, brunch by Kinini Kitchen and a few surprises at an inspiring and professional location.

Dr. Kisha earned her undergraduate degree in Management Information Systems from Tennessee State University. She holds a Ph.D. in Management Information Systems with a minor in Marketing from the University of Mississippi. Her passion lies in equipping and empowering females to overcome obstacles and achieve academic and professional success.

Her story and path to success is told in her upcoming book, The Unlikely Achiever, a personal development workbook for women to overcome life’s most common obstacles.

Dr. Kisha is the university chair of the Faculty Inclusion, Diversity and Equity committee and Jack C. Massey College of Business Chair of the Technology Committee at Belmont University. She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Faculty Member of The PhD Project, and the Honor Societies of Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma International. Contact her directly at: DrKisha@LakishaSimmons.com and visit her website: www.LakishaSimmons.com.

