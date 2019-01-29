Kamala Harris Nabs Her First Congressional Endorsement In 2020 Race

By Mollie Reilly
Black Voices
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) for president on Monday, making him the first member of Congress to back her 2020 campaign.
Lieu announced his endorsement on Twitter:
“I endorse @KamalaHarris for President. Known Kamala for many years & worked together on various issues. She embraces the future, not the past, and is the person we need to move America forward. Watch the #HarrisTownHall tonight at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET to learn more about Kamala.”