2019 Grammys: Here Are All The Winners

Black Voices
After a brief and Bruno Mars-heavy sojourn in New York City, music’s biggest night returned to Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday for the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Hosted by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, taking the reins from late-night host James Corden, the awards show has taken steps to diversify the nominees over the past year with women taking center stage at the ceremony.
This year 15 female artists were nominated across the four major categories ― Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist ― which have expanded to create “more opportunities for a wider-range of recognition.”
Rapper Cardi B’s smash debut “Invasion of Privacy,” Brandi Carlile’s “By the Way, I Forgive You,” and H.E.R.’s self-titled album all picked up major awards ― the Bronx-born rapper even made history at the ceremony ― but it was Kacey Musgraves who walked away with the night’s top honor for her album “Golden Hour.“ The win is particularly striking given the backlash against Recording Academy president Neil Portnow who told reporters after last year’s male-dominated ceremony that women needed to “step up” in order to be recognized.
Singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to receive a solo Grammy Award at last year’s ceremony for Best New Artist.
Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake were frontrunners going into the evening with eight and seven nominations respectively, but Donald Glover reigned supreme, picking up trophies for Record Of The Year and Song of the Year.
As always, the Grammy Awards are only as good as its talent and this year some of the biggest names in music took the stage, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Diana Ross, who celebrated her 75th birthday with a special performance.
Pop stars Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande weren’t in attendance. Grande had a particularly public falling out with Grammys producers days before the ceremony, but she took home the award for Best Pop Vocal album anyway.
Check out the list of nominees and winners below.
Album of the Year
“Invasion of Privacy” ― Cardi B
“By The Way, I Forgive You” ― Brandi Carlile
“Scorpion” ― Drake
“H.E.R” ― H.E.R.
“Beerbongs & Bentleys” ― Post Malone
“Dirty Computer” ― Janelle Monáe
WINNER: “Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album” ― Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists,
Record Of The Year
“I Like It” ― Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” ― Brandi Carlile
WINNER: “This Is America” ― Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” ― Drake
“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar” ― Post Malone,
“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Song Of The Year
“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“In My Blood” ― Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
“The Joke” ―Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle” ― Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
WINNER: “This Is America” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Fall In Line” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” ― Backstreet Boys
″’S Wonderful” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: “Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You” ― Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
“Say Something” ― Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Love Is Here To Stay” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
WINNER: “My Way” ― Willie Nelson
“Nat “King” Cole & Me” ― Gregory Porter
“Standards (Deluxe)” ― Seal
“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” ― Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Camila” ― Camila Cabello
“Meaning Of Life” ―Kelly Clarkson
WINNER: “Sweetener” ― Ariana Grande
“Shawn Mendes” ― Shawn Mendes
“Beautiful Trauma” ― P!nk
“Reputation” ― Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Northern Soul” ― Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” ― Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” ― Fisher
WINNER: “Electricity” ― Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” ― Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Singularity” ― Jon Hopkins
WINNER: “Woman Worldwide” ― Justice
“Treehouse” ― Sofi Tukker
“Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” ― SOPHIE
“Lune Rouge” ― TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: “Steve Gadd Band” ― Steve Gadd Band
“The Emancipation Procrastination” ― Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
“Modern Lore” ― Julian Lage
“Laid Black” ― Marcus Miller
“Protocol 4” ― Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance
“Four Out Of Five” ― Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: “When Bad Does Good” ― Chris Cornell
“Made An America” ― THE FEVER 333
“Highway Tune” ― Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” ― Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
“Condemned To The Gallows” ― Between The Buried And Me
“Honeycomb” ― Deafheaven
WINNER: “Electric Messiah” ― High On Fire
“Betrayer” ― Trivium
“On My Teeth” ― Underoath
Best Rock Song
“Black Smoke Rising” ― Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” ― Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” ― Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
WINNER; “Masseduction” ― Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” ― Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album
“Rainier Fog” ― Alice In Chains
“M A N I A” ― Fall Out Boy
“Prequelle” ― Ghost
WINNER: “From The Fires” ― Greta Van Fleet
“Pacific Daydream” ― Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” ― Arctic Monkeys
WINNER: “Colors” ― Beck
“Utopia” ― Björk
“American Utopia” ― David Byrne
“Masseduction” ― St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
“Long As I Live” ― Toni Braxton
“Summer” ― The Carters
“Y O Y” ― “Lalah Hathaway”
WINNER: “Best Part” ― H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
“First Began” ― PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” ―Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” ― Bettye LaVette
“Honest” ― MAJOR.
WINNER: “How Deep Is Your Love” ― PJ Morton Featuring Yebba
“Made For Love” ― Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
WINNER: “Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“Come Through And Chill” ― Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
“Feels Like Summer” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Focus” ― Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Long As I Live” ― Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
WINNER: “Everything Is Love” ― The Carters
“The Kids Are Alright” ― Chloe x Halle
“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” ― Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
“War & Leisure” ― Miguel
“Ventriloquism” ― Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
“Sex & Cigarettes” ― Toni Braxton
“Good Thing” ― Leon Bridges
“Honestly” ― Lalah Hathaway
WINNER: “H.E.R.” ― H.E.R.
“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” ― PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“Be Careful” ― Cardi B
“Nice For What” ― Drake
WINNER: “King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
WINNER: “Bubblin” ― Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode” ― Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Like I Do” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears” ― 6lack Featuring J. Cole
WINNER: “This Is America” ― Childish Gambino
“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” ―Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
WINNER: “God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You” ― R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” ― Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” ― K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Best Rap Album
WINNER: “Invasion Of Privacy” ― Cardi B
“Swimming” ― Mac Miller
“Victory Lap” ― Nipsey Hussle
“Daytona” ― Pusha T
“Astroworld” ― Travis Scott
Best Country Solo Performance
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” ― Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” ― Maren Morris
WINNER: “Butterflies” ― Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire” ― Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line” ― Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Shoot Me Straight” ― Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “Tequila” ― Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Little Big Town
“Dear Hate” ― Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill
“Meant To Be” ― Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
“Break Up In The End” ― Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
“Dear Hate” ― Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
“I Lived It” ― Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
WINNER: “Space Cowboy” ― Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila” ― Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Best Country Album
“Unapologetically” ― Kelsea Ballerini
“Port Saint Joe” ―Brothers Osborne
“Girl Going Nowhere” ― Ashley McBryde
WINNER: “Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves
“From A Room: Volume 2” ― Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
“Hiraeth,” Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
“Beloved,” Snatam Kaur
WINNER: “Opium Moon,” Opium Moon
“Molecules of Motion,” Steve Roach
“Moku Maluhia” – Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Some of That Sunshine,” Regina Carter
WINNER: “Don’t Fence Me In,” John Daversa
“We See,” Fred Hersch
“De-Dah,” Brad Mehldau
“Cadenas,” Miguel Zenón
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole
”The Questions,” Kurt Elling
”The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate Mcgarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
”If You Really Want,” Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest conducted by Vince Mendoza
WINNER: ”The Window,” Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Diamond Cut,” Tia Fuller
“Live in Europe,” Fred Hersch Trio
“Seymour Reads the Constitution!,” Brad Mehldau Trio
“Still Dreaming,” Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
WINNER: “Emanon,” The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“All About That Basie,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
WINNER: “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom,” John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists
“Presence,” Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
“All Can Work,” John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
“Barefoot Dances and Other Visions,” Jim Mcneely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Heart of Brazil, Eddie Daniels
WINNER: “Back to the Sunset,” Dafnis Prieto Big Band
“West Side Story Reimagined,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
“Cinque,” Elio Villafranca
“Yo Soy La Tradicion,” Miguel Zenón featuring Spektral Quartet
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“You Will Win,” Jekalyn Carr
”Won’t He Do It,” Koryn Hawthorne
WINNER: ”Never Alone,” Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin
”Cycles,” Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE
”A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Reckless Love,” Cory Asbury
WINNER: “You Say,” Lauren Daigle
“Joy,” King & Country
”Grace Got You,” MercyMe featuring John Reube
”Known,” Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album
“One Nation Under God,” Jekalyn Carr
WINNER: “Hiding Place,” Tori Kelly
“Make Room,” Jonathan McReynolds
“The Other Side,” The Walls Group
“A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
WINNER: “Look Up Child,” Lauren Daigle
“Hallelujah Here Below,” Elevation Worship
“Living With a Fire,” Jesus Culture
“Surrounded,” Michael W, Smith
“Survivor: Live From Harding Prison,” Zach Williams
Best Gospel Roots Album
WINNER: “Unexpected,” Jason Crabb
“Clear Skies,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
“Favorites: Revisited By Request,” The Isaacs
“Still Standing,” The Martins
“Love Love Love,” Gordon Mote
Best Latin Pop Album
“Prometo,“Pablo Alboran
WINNER: “Sincera,” Claudia Brant
“Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade
“2:00 AM,” Raquel Sofía
“Vives,” Carlos Vives
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
“Claroscura,” Aterciopelados
”COASTCITY,” COASTCITY
”Encanto Tropical,” Monsieur Periné
“Gourmet,” Orishas
WINNER: “Aztlán,” Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
“Primero Soy Mexicana,” Angela Aguilar
”Mitad Y Mitad,” Calibre 50
“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II,” Aida Cuevas
”Cruzando Borders,” Los Texmaniacs
“Leyendas De Mi Pueblo,” Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
WINNER: ”¡México Por Siempre!,” Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Pa’Mi Gente,” Charlie Aponte
“Legado,” Formell Y Los Van Van
“Orquesta Akokán,” Orquesta Akokán
“Ponle Actitud,” Felipe Peláez
WINNER: “Anniversary,” Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance
“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin
“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste
WINNER: “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
“All On My Mind,” Anderson East
“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song
“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack
“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples
WINNER: “The Joke,”Brandi Carlile
“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” John Prine
“Summer’s End,” John Prine
Best Americana Album
WINNER: “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile
“Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette
“The Tree of Forgiveness,” John Prine
“The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone,” Lee Ann Womack
“One Drop of Truth,” The Wood Brothers
Best Bluegrass Album
“Portraits in Fiddles,” Mike Barnett
“Sister Sadie II,” Sister Sadie
“Rivers and Roads,” Special Consensus
WINNER: “The Travelin’ McCourys”, The Travelin’ McCourys
“North of Despair,” Wood & Wire
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Something Smells Funky ’Round Here,” Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
“Benton County Relic,” Cedric Burnside
WINNER: “The Blues Is Alive and Well,” Buddy Guy
“No Mercy in This Land,” Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
“Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker),” Maria Muldaur
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: “Please Don’t Be Dead,” Fantastic Negrito
“Here in Babylon,” Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps
“Cry No More,” Danielle Nicole
“Out of the Blues,” Boz Scaggs
“Victor Wainwright and the Train,” Victor Wainwright and the Train
Best Folk Album
“Whistle Down the Wind,” Joan Baez
“Black Cowboys,” Dom Flemons
“Rifles & Rosary Beads,” Mary Gauthier
“Weed Garden,” Iron & Wine
WINNER: “All Ashore,” Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Kreole Rock and Soul,” Sean Ardoin
“Spyboy,” Cha Wa
“Aloha From Na Hoa,” Na Hoa
WINNER: “No ’Ane’I,” Kalani Pe’a
“Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs,” Young Spirit
Best Reggae Album
“As The World Turns,” Black Uhuru
”Reggae Forever,” Etana
”Rebellion Rises,” Ziggy Marley
”A Matter of Time,” Protoje
WINNER: ”44/876, Sting & Shaggy
Best World Music Album
“Deran,” Bombino
“Fenfo,” Fatoumata Diawara
“Black Times,” Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
WINNER: “Freedom,” Soweto Gospel Choir
“The Lost Songs of World War II,” Yiddish Glory
Best Children’s Album
WINNER: “All The Sounds,” Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
“Building Blocks,” Tim Kubart
“Falu’s Bazaar,” Falu
“Giants of Science,” The Pop Ups
“The Nation of Imagine,” Frank & Deane
Best Spoken World Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
“Accessory To War (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang),” Courtney B. Vance
“Calypso,” David Sedaris
“Creative Quest,” Questlove
WINNER “Faith – A Journey for All,” Jimmy Carter
“The Last Black Unicorn,” Tiffany Haddish
Best Comedy Album
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
WINNER: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: “The Band’s Visit,” Original Broadway Cast
“Carousel,” 2018 Broadway Cast
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert,” Original Television Cast
“My Fair Lady,” 2018 Broadway Cast
“Once On This Island,” New Broadway Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Call Me by Your Name”
”Deadpool 2″
WINNER: ″The Greatest Showman”
”Lady Bird”
“Stranger Things”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
WINNER: “Black Panther,” Ludwig Göransson
“Blade Runner 2049,” Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer
“Coco,” Michael Giacchino
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“All The Stars,”Kendrick Lamar & Sza
“Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me,” Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade
WINNER: “Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“This Is Me,” Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soul),” Terence Blanchard
“Chrysalis,” Kittel & Co.
“Infinity War,” Alan Silvestri
“Mine Mission,” John Powell & John Williams
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
“Batman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis
“Change the World,” Take 6
“Madrid Finale,” John Powell
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
WINNER: “Stars and Stripes Forever,” John Daversa Big Band featuring Daca Artists
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
“It Was a Very Good Year,” Willie Nelson
“Jolene,” Dan Pugach
“Mona Lisa,” Gregory Porter
“Niña,” Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider
WINNER: “Spiderman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter
Best Recording Package
“Be the Cowboy,” Mitski
“Love Yourself: Tear,” BTS
WINNER: “Masseducation,” St. Vincent
“The Offering,” The Chairman
“Well Kept Thing,” Foxhole
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
“Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box),” Guns N’ Roses
“I’ll Be Your Girl,” The Decemberists
“Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings,” Grateful Dead
WINNER: “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of “Weird Al” Yankovic,” Weird Al Yankovic
“Too Many Bad Habits,” Johnny Nicholas
Best Album Notes
“Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924,” Various Artists
“4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America’s Iconic Instrument,” Charles A. Asbury
“The 1960 Time Sessions,” Sonny Clark Trio
“The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe’s Society Orchestra,” Various Artists
“Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition),” Bob Dylan
WINNER: “Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” Various Artists
Best Historical Album
“Any Other Way,” Jackie Shane
“At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight…,” Various Artists
“Battleground Korea: Songs And Sounds Of America’s Forgotten War,” Various Artists
“A Rhapsody In Blue – The Extraordinary Life of Oscar Levant,“Oscar Levant
WINNER: “Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris,” Various Artists
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do,” The Milk Carton Kids
WINNER: “Colors,” Beck
“Earthtones,” Bahamas
“Head Over Heels,” Chromeo
“Voicenotes,” Charlie Puth
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
WINNER: Pharrell Williams
Best Remixed Recording
“Audio (Cid Remix),” Lsd
”How Long (Edx’s Dubai Skyline Remix),” Charlie Puth
”Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix),” Gabriel & Dresden featuring Sub Teal
”Stargazing (Kaskade Remix),” Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso
WINNER: ”Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix),” Haim
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: “Eye In the Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition,” The Alan Parsons Project
“Folketoner,” Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
“Seven Words From the Cross,” Matthew Guard & Skylark
”Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg,” Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir
”Symbol,” Engine-Earz Experiment
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Bates: The (R)Evolution of Steve Jobs,” Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke,” Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
“John Williams at the Movies,” Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds
“Liquid Melancholy – Clarinet Music of James M. Stephenson,” John Bruce Yeh
WINNER: “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra
“Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry
Producer of the Year, Classical
WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Elizabeth Ostrow
Judith Sherman
Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
“Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4,” Seattle Symphony
“Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison: Orchestral Works,” National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic
“Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4,” San Francisco Symphony
WINNER: “Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best Opera Recording
“Adams: Doctor Atomic,” BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers
WINNER: “Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
“Lully: Alceste,” Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur
“Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier,” Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
“Verdi: Rigoletto,” Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir
Best Choral Performance
“Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statues,” Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir
“Kastalsky: Memory Eternal,” The Clarion Choir
WINNER: “McLoskey: Zealot Canticles,” Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing
“Rachmaninov: The Bells,” Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
“Seven Words From the Cross,” Skylark
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: “Anderson, Laurie: Landfall,” Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
“Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach,” The Danish Quartet
“Blueprinting,” Aizuri Quartet
“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos,” Aizuri Quartet
“Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2,” Berliner Philharmoniker
“Biber: The Mystery Sonatas,” Boston Baroque
“Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26,” The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
“Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square,” Craig Morris
WINNER: “Kernis: Violin Concerto,” Seattle Symphony
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Arc,” Anthony Roth Costanzo
“The Handel Album,” Philippe Jaroussky
“Mirages,” Sabine Devieilhe, Francoics-Xavier Roth
“Schubert: Winterreise,” Randall Scarlata
WINNER: “Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi,” Karim Sulayman
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: “Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush,” JoAnn Falletta
“Gold,” The King’s Singers
“The John Adams Edition,” Simon Rattle
“John Williams at the Movies,” Jerry Junkin
“Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade to Music; Flos Campi,” Peter Oundjian
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” Mason Bates
“Du Yun: Air Glow,” Du Yun
“Heggie: Great Scott,” Jake Heggie
WINNER: “Kernis: Violin Concerto,” Aaron Jay Kernis
“Mazzoli: Vespers for Violin,” Missy Mazzoli
Best Music Video
“Apesh*t,” The Carters
WINNER: “This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas
“Pynk,” Janelle Monae
“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack
Best Music Film
“Life in 12 Bars”
“Whitney”
WINNER: “Quincy”
“Itzhak”
“The King”
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article listed the wrong name for the winner of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. It was “Steve Gadd Band” by Steve Gadd Band.