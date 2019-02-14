Valentine Day’s fashion: Break the mold by being creative with your look

By Kamilah Gray Lewis

Valentine’s Day is here and while you may have already found the perfect gift for that someone special, let’s focus on a different aspect of the occasion: your outfit.

You could go with the traditional red dress, but that’s too easy. Deviate from the expected and go for something, well, different. I always like to mix things up on special days, and Valentine’s Day is just one such occasion. Depending on what you plan to do on Valentine’s Day, let these style tips help you narrow down your options.

At The Office

Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Thursday this year, some of us will be going from work or school, straight to date night. A silk, high-neck blouse is romantic and flattering and pairs nicely with a pair of textured slacks and solid-colored pumps. If you prefer wearing a dress, opt for a straight cut sheath dress. Finish these looks with a slim-fitting, single-breasted blazer, triangle earrings, link bracelet and a ring.

If you don’t have time to change from work for a night out, remove the blazer. Also, swap out the drop earrings for a pair of chandelier earrings and add a clutch.

Lunch Date — Lovely in White

A Valentines’ Day lunch can be just as exciting as dinner. For this outing, opt for something bright and fun. You can’t go wrong with a winter white front wrap dress with gold embellishments, pumps, drop earrings, stacked bracelets and a tote. You’ll turn heads during your entrance and exit.

Ladies’ Night — Valentine’s Day

Who said this day was for couples only? Hanging out with your girlfriends can be just as fun. Tell your girlfriends the dress code is over-the-top feminine! You can opt for a bold-colored, figure-flattering textured (velvet or metallic) wrap dress or a flirty ruffle or high-waist skirt with a winter crop sweater. Both of these looks can be paired with tights and booties. Complete this look with a multi-tiered necklace, a bracelet, drop earrings and a ring. There may be dancing and drinks afterward, so opt for a small, yet dainty, cross body purse.

Dinner For Two

For a night to remember, go for a body-con cocktail dress that is perfect for small and plus-size women as it accentuates curves in just the right places. Pair this type of dress with sleek heels, a dramatic choker, chandelier earrings and a tennis bracelet.

A Night On The Town

If your night will be filled with multiple activities, you will want something that will allow you to look stylish and chic while also be comfortable. To achieve this, consider a form-fitting, bold-colored velvet pants suit, a flirty lace camisole and strappy sandals. Finish this look with dangling earrings, a cuff bracelet and a princess necklace. The necklace should be 16 to 18 inches long and hit between the lower neck and bust line.

Staying In — Play Date

No sitter? No problem. When the little ones have gone to bed, have fun by wearing that little number from your favorite lingerie shop underneath a slip dress. Pair it with your most comfortable pair of heels. I have a feeling you won’t need much more. Enjoy!

Kamilah Gray Lewis is a fashion stylist in Birmingham, Ala. Follow her on Instagram or Facebook at StyledByKamilah. For styling questions, email her at styledbykamilah01@gmail.com.

