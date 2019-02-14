Arrest made in shooting death of BPD Sergeant Wytasha Carter

ABC 33/40

A 31-year-old suspect is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter.

Jeremy Owens is charged with one count of capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, 3rd degree receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Sgt. Carter was fatally shot on January 13 while responding to reports of car break-ins near 5th Avenue North. According to authorities, Sgt. Carter and an additional officer were shot as they questioned two suspects at the scene.

At a news conference Thursday, Birmingham Police Chief Smith said Owens was taken into custody with Sgt. Carter’s handcuffs. Owens is being held without bond.

