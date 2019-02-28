Brian Hilson steps down as president and CEO of Birmingham Business Alliance

Birmingham Business Alliance

Following a record year of over 4,500 jobs and $1 billion in capital investment for the Birmingham region, President and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA), Brian Hilson, announced he is stepping down to take another economic development position within Alabama. He will remain with the BBA until March 29, 2019.

“When I came here eight years ago from Huntsville my plan was very clear: to accept the challenge to put into practice the proven strategies that I knew would bring a new level of success to this great community,” said Hilson. “As I move on to my next challenge in economic development, I have a sense of satisfaction that the BBA has, in fact, helped Birmingham achieve many successful years in economic development. This is a timely opportunity for me to leave the BBA after a record year in economic development, and to step into a new role.”

BBA 2019 Chairwoman Nancy Goedecke praised Hilson’s dedication and commitment to Birmingham’s growth and said his work since 2011 has laid a foundation for the future of economic development in Birmingham.

“Brian’s leadership has played a large role in the reinvention of Birmingham and has laid a strong foundation for future growth,” said Goedecke. “We are grateful for Brian’s service and we are focused on furthering our strategy to make the BBA a dynamic force to continue to move the Birmingham area forward.”

Goedecke addressed the BBA Board of Directors today and ensured a seamless transition for BBA leadership and staff. The BBA’s Board will immediately begin a search for an interim president and Hilson will support the leadership transition.

“We have strong leadership already within the BBA and I know that the dayto-day work will continue to be a strong force in the community,” she said. “We have some great initiatives currently in economic development, research, innovation and technology, workforce development, regional development, talent attraction, public policy and image enhancement that are driving Birmingham forward.”

Hilson has worked in economic development for 39 years and was CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce before he joined the BBA in 2011. His new position in economic development will be announced soon and he will officially begin in his new role on May 15.

The Birmingham Business Alliance promotes economic growth in Birmingham, Jefferson County and throughout the seven-county metropolitan area. For more information about the BBA visit its website at www.birminghambusinessalliance.com.

