Oscars 2019: Here Are All The Academy Award Winners

The Oscars have come and gone, but rarely have they been this messy.

The 91st annual Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles down a host, without a popular film category ― that’s mercifully been shelved until 2020 ― and under stricter time constraints after a chaotic and troubled buildup to awards season’s most-esteemed ceremony.

While the show ran without any major hiccups, it was a night of upsets as the polarizing “Green Book” took home the evening’s most coveted prize for Best Picture. The Peter Farrelly-directed film also scored Mahershala Ali his second Oscar for portraying real-life pianist Dr. Don Shirley.

Since its release, the film has drawn criticism from for its historical accuracy, as well as eliciting strong concerns from Shirley’s own family, who slammed the film as a “symphony of lies.”

British actress Olivia Colman also bested frontrunner Glenn Close in the Best Actress category for her star turn in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed royal comedy “The Favourite.”

The Oscars also made a winner out of Netflix’s “Roma,” which led the nominations with 10 nods. The film took home three awards for Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Original Film.

But the Freddy Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” came out on top in the end, leading all the films with a total of four awards despite the controversy surrounding its director Bryan Singer, who’s been accused of sexual assault for decades. None of the artists honored, including Rami Malek, who walked away with the Best Actor Oscar, addressed the allegations in their acceptance speeches.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“A Star Is Born”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

WINNER: “Green Book”

“BlacKkKlansman”

Actress In A Leading Role

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

WINNER: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress In A Supporting Role

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

WINNER: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Actor In A Supporting Role

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Directing

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“First Reformed”

WINNER: “Green Book”

“Roma”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

WINNER: “BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Cinematography

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Never Look Away”

WINNER: “Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Animated Feature Film

“Incredibles 2”

WINNER: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Isle of Dogs”

Short Film (Animated)

“Animal Behaviour”

WINNER: “Bao” “Late Afternoon” “One Small Step” “Weekends” Short Film (Live Action) “Detainment” “Fauve” “Marguerite” “Mother” WINNER: “Skin” Foreign Language Film “Capernaum” “Cold War” “Never Look Away” WINNER: “Roma” “Shoplifters” Documentary (Feature) WINNER: “Free Solo” “Minding the Gap” “Of Fathers and Sons” “RBG” “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” Documentary (Short Subject) “Black Sheep” “End Game” “Lifeboat” “A Night at the Garden” WINNER: “Period. End of Sentence.” Production Design WINNER: “Black Panther” “First Man” “The Favourite” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Roma” Film Editing WINNER: “BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Green Book” “The Favourite” “Vice” Sound Editing “A Quiet Place” “Black Panther” WINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody” “First Man” “Roma” Sound Mixing “Black Panther” WINNER: “Bohemian Rhapsody” “First Man” “Roma” “A Star Is Born” Music (Original Score) WINNER: “Black Panther” “BlacKkKlansman” “If Beale Street Could Talk” “Isle of Dogs” “Mary Poppins Returns” Music (Original Song) “All the Stars” ― “Black Panther” “I’ll Fight” ― “RBG” WINNER: “Shallow” ― “A Star Is Born” “The Place Where Lost Things Go” ― “Mary Poppins Returns” “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” ― “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Costume Design “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” WINNER: “Black Panther” “The Favourite” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Mary Queen of Scots” Makeup And Hairstyling “Border” “Mary Queen of Scots” WINNER: “Vice” Visual Effects “Avengers: Infinity War” “Christopher Robin” WINNER: “First Man” “Ready Player One” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

