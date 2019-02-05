Kristoff St. John, Star Of ‘Young And The Restless,’ Dead At 52

“It is with unbelievable sadness that we say goodbye to our friend,” the official Twitter account for the Daytime Emmy Awards posted on Monday.

St. John was married and divorced twice. He had a daughter and a son with famed boxer Mia St. John, his first wife, and a daughter with his second wife, Allana Nadal.

His son, Julian, died by suicide at age 24 in 2014 while at a mental health facility in Long Beach, California.

The former couple filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the treatment center, claiming ”widespread and pervasive” negligence by its staff.

Three years after his son’s death, St. John was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric hold after a mental health scare.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian has taken a toll on both of us,” his ex-wife said in a statement at the time. “He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

Mia St. John, who created the El Saber es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to raise awareness about mental illness in honor of their son, reportedly reacted to the actor’s death in a since-deleted tweet.

“THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1,” she wrote, according to TMZ. “THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY”

St. John planned to marry fiancée and Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva later this year; the two announced their engagement in 2018.

Mikhaleva wrote a series of heartbreaking social media posts on Monday about the actor’s death.