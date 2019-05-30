Celebrate A Number Of Events This June In Birmingham

Patience Itson
Ready for a summer jam-packed with fun? Check out these events happening in Birmingham this June.
Vulcan’s 115th Birthday Bash
Everyone’s favorite pants-less statue, Vulcan, is celebrating his big 115 with a birthday bash on June 2—and it’s going to be one exciting time. During the party, there will be food, entertainment, incredible views from Vulcan’s observation tower and fun, fun, fun!
Here’s what you can enjoy:
- Guest appearances
- Eats from Full Moon Bar-B-Que, Who Dat Sno Cones and more
- Animal Encounters
- Face painting
- Get Rhythm! Drum circles
- 2021 World Games interactive mobile truck fueled with games
Date: Sun., June 2
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Location: Vulcan Park and Museum. 1701 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209
Price: $8-adults; $6 kids (5-12)
Tickets
Alabama Orchestra’s Symphony in the Summer
The Alabama Symphony Orchestra returns to Railroad Park this June for their Symphony in the Summer series. So grab a blanket or lawn chair and relax to the beat during those sweet summertime sunsets.
Date: Fri.-Sun., June 7-9
Location: Railroad Park
Time: Fri.-Sat., June 7–8; 8 p.m.; Sun., June 9 9–6 p.m.
Price: Free
Central Alabama Pridefest
Show off your color-rich rainbow during the 2019 Pridefest. This year’s event will feature vendors and live performances from Trina, Ada Vox and more.
VIP Ticket Info:
Hospitality VIP: $75 (Includes food and bar)
Meet and Greet VIP: $125 (Includes food, bar and headliner meet and greet opportunity)
Date: Sun., June 9
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Sloss Furnaces. 32nd St. N., Birmingham, AL 35222
Price: Free
Woodlawn Street Market
For local urban fun in Birmingham, make plans to attend the Woodlawn Street Market on June 8. Here’s what to expect:
- Merchants selling produce, goods and on-site prepared foods
- Retailers
- Live entertainment
Vendors on site include:
- Alabama Juice Bar
- Beehive Baking Company
- Filter-Coffee Parlor
- Heirloom Family Kitchen
- Magic City Sliders
Juneteenth
Join the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute during their Juneteenth Celebration. This event celebrates the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. who were not freed by the end of the Civil War in April 1865.
The event will include:
- A reading of the Emancipation Proclamation
- An elder blessing and libation ceremony
- Food trucks
- Vendors
- Face painting
- Moonwalk
- Line dance contest
- Pop-up exhibition and player meet-and-greet with the Negro Southern League Museum
There will also be a Magic City Surge basketball game, a three-point contest and performance by the Magic City Surge dance team.
Date: Sat., June 15
Time: 11 a.m. -6 p.m.
Location: Kelly Ingram Park. 500 17th St. N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Price: Free
African Heritage Festival
Celebrate vibrant traditions and cultures of African regions during the African Heritage Festival at the Birmingham Museum of Arts. This family-friendly event honors African heritage through:
- Art
- Crafts
- Music
- Dance
- There will also be a performance by Atlanta-based African drumming and dance group Giwayen Mata at 1 p.m.
Date: Sat., June 22
Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Location: Birmingham Museum of Art. 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35203
Price: Free
