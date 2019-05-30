Celebrate A Number Of Events This June In Birmingham

Patience Itson

bhamnow.com

Ready for a summer jam-packed with fun? Check out these events happening in Birmingham this June.

Vulcan’s 115th Birthday Bash

Everyone’s favorite pants-less statue, Vulcan, is celebrating his big 115 with a birthday bash on June 2—and it’s going to be one exciting time. During the party, there will be food, entertainment, incredible views from Vulcan’s observation tower and fun, fun, fun!

Here’s what you can enjoy:

Guest appearances

Eats from Full Moon Bar-B-Que, Who Dat Sno Cones and more

Animal Encounters

Face painting

Get Rhythm! Drum circles

2021 World Games interactive mobile truck fueled with games

Date: Sun., June 2

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Location: Vulcan Park and Museum. 1701 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209

Price: $8-adults; $6 kids (5-12)

Tickets

Alabama Orchestra’s Symphony in the Summer

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra returns to Railroad Park this June for their Symphony in the Summer series. So grab a blanket or lawn chair and relax to the beat during those sweet summertime sunsets.

Date: Fri.-Sun., June 7-9

Location: Railroad Park

Time: Fri.-Sat., June 7–8; 8 p.m.; Sun., June 9 9–6 p.m.

Price: Free

Central Alabama Pridefest

Show off your color-rich rainbow during the 2019 Pridefest. This year’s event will feature vendors and live performances from Trina, Ada Vox and more.

VIP Ticket Info:

Hospitality VIP: $75 (Includes food and bar)

Meet and Greet VIP: $125 (Includes food, bar and headliner meet and greet opportunity)

Date: Sun., June 9

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Sloss Furnaces. 32nd St. N., Birmingham, AL 35222

Price: Free

Woodlawn Street Market

For local urban fun in Birmingham, make plans to attend the Woodlawn Street Market on June 8. Here’s what to expect:

Merchants selling produce, goods and on-site prepared foods

Retailers

Live entertainment

Vendors on site include:

Alabama Juice Bar

Beehive Baking Company

Filter-Coffee Parlor

Heirloom Family Kitchen

Magic City Sliders

Juneteenth

Join the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute during their Juneteenth Celebration. This event celebrates the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. who were not freed by the end of the Civil War in April 1865.

The event will include:

A reading of the Emancipation Proclamation

An elder blessing and libation ceremony

Food trucks

Vendors

Face painting

Moonwalk

Line dance contest

Pop-up exhibition and player meet-and-greet with the Negro Southern League Museum

There will also be a Magic City Surge basketball game, a three-point contest and performance by the Magic City Surge dance team.

Date: Sat., June 15

Time: 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Location: Kelly Ingram Park. 500 17th St. N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Price: Free

African Heritage Festival

Celebrate vibrant traditions and cultures of African regions during the African Heritage Festival at the Birmingham Museum of Arts. This family-friendly event honors African heritage through:

Art

Crafts

Music

Dance

There will also be a performance by Atlanta-based African drumming and dance group Giwayen Mata at 1 p.m.

Date: Sat., June 22

Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Location: Birmingham Museum of Art. 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35203

Price: Free

For more on your guide to the modern, mobile Birmingham visit bhamnow.com

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

