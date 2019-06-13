2019 Art on The Rocks Kicks off Friday

By Kyndall Stoker

The Birmingham Museum of Art is bringing back Art on the Rocks—three nights of art-centered entertainment—on June 14, July 12 and August 9.

Art on the Rocks includes live music, DJ dance parties, artist demos and interactive mural making.

Here are some of the activities:

Artist Demo with Mitchell Walters

When: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Sculpture garden

Local artist Mitchell Walters creates a work of art before your eyes. Her fashion-inspired art is where runway glam meets the canvas.

Interactive Community Mural with Paul Cordes Wilm

When: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Bromberg’s Lounge

Birmingham visual artist Paul Cordes Wilm combines pop art with elements of folk art inspiring the nickname “folk-pop.” His work often explores social issues and can be found all over the Magic City. Pick up a brush and get in on the action as he paints a community mural in the Bromberg’s Lounge!

Ways of Seeing: Fashion

When: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Galleries

The 2019 season of Art On The Rocks is inspired by the exhibition Ways of Seeing: Fashion, which explores how fashion has been documented over the years through art. Don’t miss the fashion photo booth at the end of the exhibition hallway.

Gallery Activity

When: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Gallery

Make your way through our global galleries with a digital scavenger hunt.

Beats by Gina Tollese

When: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Cafe

Looking for the dance floor? DJ Gina Tollese is giving out good vibes and dreamy beats all night long.

Photo Spot with The FlashBar

When: 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

If it’s not on social media, did it really even happen? Check out this selfie spot, strike a pose, and tag @bhammuseum in your shot!

Con Brio

When: 9:30 p.m.-10:45 p.m.

Where: Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

Buckle up, Birmingham! This funky seven-piece San Francisco band is known for its adrenaline-fueled live shows, acrobatics included. Sway to a sound that refuses to conform to a single musical genre, fusing decades of styles to get the party started. Catch Con Brio on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage!

There are two more Art on the Rocks events this summer:

July 12: Art on the Rocks featuring Durand Jones & The Indications

August 9: Art on the Rocks Featuring Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears

