Birmingham Heart Walk To Be Held Sat. June 15

www.heart.org

The American Heart Association’s Birmingham Heart Walk will be held Saturday, June 15, at Railroad Park. Festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 8 a.m.

The event is free and open to the community. Individuals and teams can register online at BirminghamHeartWalk.org.

The Birmingham Heart Walk is among 300 Heart Walks held annually in communities across the nation to benefit the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Nearly 1 million people each year walk for a singular mission – to cure heart disease and stroke. Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend this year’s Birmingham Heart Walk.

“We are expecting the 2019 Birmingham Heart Walk to be our biggest and best yet,” said Drew Mason, CEO of Grandview Medical Center and 2019 Heart Walk chair. “The leadership team has been working diligently to engage members of our business community and their employees in this event. As the Heart Walk chair, I am honored to be involved with the American Heart Association, which has the ability to make a significant impact on the lives of our family, friends and neighbors.”

The Birmingham Heart Walk will feature both a 5K and one-mile “Fun Route” option, as well as exercise demos, health screenings, hands-only CPR trainings, a Kids Zone, and a new favorite – the Birmingham Bubble Wrap Stomp.

All funds raised from the Birmingham Heart Walk return to Alabama to fund local research and educational programs. During the 2017-18 fiscal year, the American Heart Association was able to fund more than $13 million in research projects in Alabama thanks in part to events like the Birmingham Heart Walk. The educational programs also raise awareness for cardiovascular diseases and stroke – the number one and four killers of Alabamians, respectively.

For more information or to register, visit BirminghamHeartWalk.org.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

