Central Library To Host Male Mentoring Program on Saturday

The Birmingham Public Library is inviting men interested in mentoring young people to a Real Men Talk Informational Session being held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 15, in the Central Library East Grand Reading Room in downtown Birmingham. “Real Men Talk” is an afterschool male mentoring program series kicking off with a pilot program at the Central Library in September 2019.

It is a forum for male professionals, youth organizations and church groups desiring to partner with BPL to give back to the next generation. We desire “real men” willing to invest in the lives of young people by mentoring youth who attend our library after school programs by meeting with them monthly to discuss “real life” issues like how to deal with bullies and boost self-esteem. If interested contact Roy Williams at 205-226-3746 or email rlwilliams@bham.lib.al.us

Among the topics to be discussed:

Dealing with Bullies (reaching out to Division of Youth Services to do Stop the Bull skit)

The Art of Communication/Dealing with Emotions

Dealing with police – How to act if pulled over by police while driving or stopped while walking down the street

Brotherhood: How to replace gangs influence with positive organizations

How to Treat a Young lady with respect – opening doors, being courteous on a date & in class

Treating Adults and Seniors with respect –saying yes maa’m, no sir

Grooming Tips, How to Dress for a Job Interview, How to Tie a Necktie

How to succeed academically in school; Overcome shyness.

