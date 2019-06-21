Huffman High School Teacher Dies in the Dominican Republic

Times staff report

The Birmingham City Schools has released a statement confirming the death of Alicia Williams, a ninth-grade English teacher at Huffman High School.

The statement reads:

“Birmingham City Schools is deeply saddened to confirm Alicia Williams, a ninth-grade English teacher at Huffman High School, recently passed away in the Dominican Republic. Ms. Williams recently completed her third year at Huffman. Our hearts go out to her family during this tragic situation, and she will be missed by the Huffman community.”

Family members say Williams went to the Caribbean island to have elective procedures on Sunday, June 2. After the operations, she suffered from blood clots and other complications and died five days later.

“She’s a mother. She has a 14-year-old son. She got her bachelor’s from Jacksonville State University and she went on to get her master’s degree in English,” said family friend Dr. Myla Bennett.

“[Her son said] he wanted everyone to know that she was a social butterfly. She was a great cook and very loving. And, his favorite thing she made for him was Red Velvet Cake,” Bennett said.

WBRC contributed to this post.

