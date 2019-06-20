People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY

Showtime Apollo Winner TL DAVIS JR AND THE HEADLINERS at Perfect Note.

SPENCER THOMAS, KYLE KIMBRELL (solo) and JOHN THURSDAY at The Nick.

COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

FREE VINTAGE VIDEO GAME NIGHT at Saturn.

SAXOPHONIST JOSE CARR at Tutwiler Bar and Grill.

LIVE JAZZ EVERY THURSDAY, 9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

LIVE BAND KARAOKE OPEN MIC at Perfect Note.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP at Iron City.

FRIDAY

AN EVENING WITH ICONIC KENNY G with ERIC ESSIX at BJCC Concert Hall.

JAZZ FLUTIST KIM SCOTT CD RELEASE at Perfect Note.

THE MONOLITHIC, HAPPY LEMMY and SISTER SNIFFLE at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN BRAD WILLIAMS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

LOS COAST and VENTURE BOI at Saturn.

JO DEE MESSINA at Iron City.

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, 35233.

FACEBOOK FRIDAYS, every Friday, at the Legion in Fairfield, 5 p.m. Happy Hour, 7 p.m. Line Dance, 9 p.m., DJ Vick Goes Live and Ladies are free until 10 p.m.

MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.

JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m.– midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m.– 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

EVERY FIRST FRIDAY AT ZANZIBAR Bar and Grill, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE, every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on V94.9 FM with Curtis Bell. Request Line (205) 994-8949 (V949).

AFRICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art. FREE.

JUNETEENTH SANKOFA AFRICAN CULTURAL CELEBRATION, at 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W.

5TH ANNUAL ZOO, BREWS & FULL MOON BAR-B-QUE at the Birmingham Zoo.

RUMBA LATINA BIRMINGHAM LATIN NIGHT at Saturn.

EVERY SATURDAY AFTER HOURS AT ZANZIBAR INTERNATIONAL BAR AND GRILL, 9 p.m., 2024 Green Springs Highway with Caribbean, African, Latino music, Signature Dish Suya and Drink Specials.

CADDLE, ZACH AUSTIN & THE LONESOME, and THE EDMONDS BUTLER BAND at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.

EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29. For more www.diningoutwithcomediennejoy.com.

PEARL LOUNGE in West End.

SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.

COMEDIAN BRAD WILLIAMS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

RUMBA LATINA BIRMINGHAM: LATIN NIGHT at Saturn.

SAXOPHONIST MARCUS CLICK at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

JAZZ IN THE PARK in Bessemer.

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH FLUTIST SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

THE SUPERELEVATORS, EDDIE RASCAL, FAIRSHAKE, BROTHER HUSBANDS and TEE JAE SO HIGH at the Nick Rocks.

MEXICO vs MARTINICA VIEWING PARTY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SON VOLT and OLD SALT UNION at Saturn.

PHISH LIVE SIMULCAST at Iron City.

MONDAY

PARACHUTE, BILLY RAFFOUL and CHICO at Saturn.

MO MONEY MONDAYS at the Eastside Lounge.

BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick Rocks.

KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

TUESDAY

TASTY TUESDAY, 5 p.m. doors open, (30+ before 9 p.m.) (21+ after 9 p.m.) at Platinum of Birmingham, every Tuesday. Free Dinner buffet for Birmingham’s Best Happy Hour.

FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.

PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.

JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.

MEDICINE MAN, THE MURPHS and BATTITO at the Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN TAYLOR WILLIAMSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY

LIVE JAZZ, at The Marble Ring, every Wednesday, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge.

WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.

THE AFTERNOONERS, KAYDEE MULVEHILL and PONCE’ at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN CHRIS D’ELIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

TALK 99.5 presents the THIRD ANNUAL JAWBONE benefitting “3 HOTS AND A COT” at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY

HAYES CARLL and BEN DICKEY at Saturn.

LIVE BAND KARAOKE OPEN MIC at Perfect Note.

SCATTERED HAMLET, DIRTY ROTTEN SNAKE IN THE GRASS at The Nick.

COMEDIAN J. ANTHONY BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEVER MIND: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO NIRVANA at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY

SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at Perfect Note.

MASSEUSE, ICE STATION ZEBRA and ROLLO HAYNES at The Nick Rocks.

COMEDIAN J. ANTHONY BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

THE BRUMMIES and MADDIE MEDLEY at Saturn.

ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80s MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS

**2019 ENTREPRENEURS AND INNOVATORS CONFERENCE – TV star and teen entrepreneur Shi LaChef will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce’s (ASBCC) 2019 Entrepreneurs and Innovators Conference in Birmingham’s Ensley community on Thursday and Friday. Ms. LaChef, a 14-year-old celebrity chef and CEO, has a passion for creating healthy food that children will enjoy. She has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, has worked with top executive chefs, and has been featured in some of Atlanta’s upscale restaurants. Ms. LaChef will be speaking during the conference’s Thursday luncheon. Business owners, nonprofit leaders and the general public are invited to attend the ASBCC conference on June 20-21, at the Goldstein & Cohen Building in the Birmingham/ Ensley Business & Entertainment District at 406 19th Street in Ensley. The event is designed to help grow and strengthen small businesses and the communities they serve. Conference participants will have opportunities to connect with business owners, nonprofit executives, and subject matter experts. Visit www.alblackcc.org, call (205) 895-1157 or (256) 564-7574 for more.

FOR WOMEN

SINGLE MOTHERS EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE – REVIVE & REFRESH StrongHER Together, Saturday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the McWane Science Center. There will be food, door prizes, mentorship, a network of support sisterhood and vendors. For more call (205) 383-7010.

FOR YOUTH

FREE 8TH ANNUAL NICK BELL FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL & CHEER CAMP FEATURING TEEN DRAMATIC PRODUCTION OF CHOICES – The Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation (NBMMF) will sponsor its free annual football, basketball and cheer camp for children ages 5-18 on Saturday, at Bessemer City High School. The camp offers youth an opportunity to train with professionals in their respective fields while receiving invaluable mentorship that focuses on character development. The Nick Bell Camp will also feature a performance of the original stage production entitled CHOICES… from the Center Point High School (CPHS) Theatre Arts Department. Written and directed by CPHS Theatre Arts Director, LaShanna Tripp, the play premiered in May 2018 in response to the school shootings at Stoneman-Douglas and Huffman High Schools. The production aims to engage the community to reflect on its stance in seeing, and addressing, the needs of its children. The Nick Bell Camp will take place on Saturday, June 22 at Bessemer City High School, 4950 Premiere Pkwy, Bessemer, AL 35020. For more information, or to register for the camp, visit www.nickbellfoundation.org.

FOR MEN

I AM MAN – Calling All Men! (And, of course, the ladies, too!) THE RETURN TO BLACK MANHOOD, this Saturday!

It’s Juneteenth Time with plenty to do! Check this out if you are a man, love a man or if you have a man in your life – young or young at heart!! The place to be – Crescent Cultural Center, 4 p.m., 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 35211! Check it out! Look for Irritated Genie of Soufeese ‘The War Against Black Manhood’ and Baba Mwalimu Baruti ‘Character of a Man’ at the Juneteenth Sankofa African Cultural Festival. For more, contact (205) 862-4059.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS

AFRICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL – The African Heritage Festival is Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Celebrate vibrant traditions and cultures of regions throughout the African diaspora at the BMA’s free-of-charge African Heritage Festival. This family-oriented festival honors African heritage through art, crafts, music, dance, and more. Featuring a powerful performance by Atlanta-based African drumming and dance group Giwayen Mata.

SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

ART ON THE ROCKS – Art on the Rocks at the Birmingham Museum of Art kicks off in June with visual and performing arts from live music and DJ dance parties to artist demos and interactive mural making. The dates are: Friday, July 12 and August 9, 7-11 p.m.

FOR FOOD LOVERS

ZANZIBAR BAR AND GRILL – If you love good ethnic food, then Zanzibar Bar and Grill is the place to go every Saturday night. Get your groove on with all kinds of favorite foods from Africa, Caribbean, and more. Enjoy music of all kinds including Caribbean, Soca, African, and Reggae.

PEPPER PLACE MARKET, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1918 CATERING OPENS FOR LUNCH – The 1918 Catering has now opened for lunch in Homewood at 197 Vulcan Road, Birmingham, 35209. 1918 Catering will host their ANNUAL BBQ AND VIEW on the Fourth of July with live music, games and kids’ activities and a great view of Thunder on the Mountain. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. For more, call (205) 518-5711.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS, SPOKEN WORD AND DANCE

PEARL LOUNGE, Saturday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 3132 Boise Avenue S.W. Everyone free before midnight, Summer Time Fly attire and soundtrack provided by DJ CHOCOLATE and DJ PAKK. Pearl’s Famous Kitchen will be open. RSVP at www.urbanham.com.

SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

FOR THE COMMUNITY

SPECIAL ELECTION IN BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Election Commission has set October 8 as the date of a citywide referendum to renew ad valorem taxes for Birmingham City Schools. For more, call Birmingham City Council, (205) 254-7726.

FOR LOVERS OF THE OUTDOORS

SATURDAY DAY TRIP … Meet 9:45 a.m. – Southeastern Outings River Float, Picnic, Swim on the Locust Fork River from Taylor’s Ford through Cornelius Falls in Blount County near Royal, Ala. – DETAILS: Easy river float on the Locust Fork River. Float in the river from Taylor’s Ford through Cornelius Falls and below. Float downstream to the widest waterfall on the Locust Fork River. Eat your picnic lunch sitting on the rocks overlooking the waterfall. This is one of the prettiest lunch spots we have ever seen in Alabama. Also view sheer cliffs that rise high above the river. Enjoy a flowing river, high rock bluffs and a gorgeous waterfall—all along a nearly uninhabited stretch of this river. Bring a picnic lunch, drink, sunscreen and something to float on such as an inflatable vinyl float or air mattress. Bring a towel, your picnic lunch and drinking water. Pack your lunch, sunscreen, towel and drink in two plastic garbage bags with twist ties, one bag over the other. Then put the bags in your daypack and strap the pack to your back. This keeps your things dry and prevents them from floating away. Wear swimsuit and sturdy footwear you don’t mind getting wet and dirty. Old sneakers work well. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable! You must be able to swim to participate in this outing! Have fun swimming in the pools in the river and just sitting in Cornelius Falls. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Cleveland Chevron. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Info: Dan Frederick, email: seoutings@bellsouth.net or call (205) 631-4680 for more details. Your lunches, etc., should be double bagged (or placed in a waterproof canoe bag) inside your pack. Inflatable boats are not permitted!

**BOTANICAL GARDENS SUMMER CAMP- Children’s Summer Camps will return to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, June 3 – August 2, and will feature half- and full-day camps that explore gardening, cooking, art, and more for age 4 through rising 9th graders. The camps, an educational initiative of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, are designed to promote creativity and the joy of discovery in the unmatched natural setting of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Registration is opened to the public. Visit bbgardens.org/summercamps or call 205.414.3950 for more information and to register.

CELEBRATING JULY 4th

JULY 4TH FESTIVAL CELEBRATION and THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN – Celebrate the 4th of July in Downtown Homewood on Thursday, July 4th from 5 – 9 p.m. Two blocks of 18th Street South & one block of 29th Ave South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic to make way for attractions, which will include various rides and inflatables for children of all ages. A DJ will also be on site to provide family-friendly entertainment including music and interactive activities! Downtown Homewood is the prime location to view Vulcan Park & Museum’s famous “Thunder on the Mountain” firework show. The July 4th Festival will officially end at the beginning of the show.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS

AT BIRMINGHAM IMPROV EVERY FRIDAY…

UGLY BABY LIVE, 9:30 p.m. at Birmingham Improv Theatre, 2208 7th Avenue South, 35233.

AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING…EVERY FRIDAY…

FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.

AT THE STARDOME

TODAY…COMEDIAN LESTER BIBBS…Comedian Lester Bibbs was discovered by Steve Harvey at a comedy club in Memphis called Sir Laugh A Lot. Taking on topics related to life. His style is filled with polished appeal. Lester knows how to keep the crowd rolling. Lester’s recital of life’s events will paint a picture in such detail, which is apparent while Lester is performing.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY … COMEDIAN BRAD WILLIAMS…Brad Williams has become one of the funniest, most in-demand comedians working today. A California native, Brad started doing stand-up at age 19 and has been touring ever since. He has appeared on numerous TV shows including Legit, Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground, Sam and Cat, Live at Gotham, the Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mind Of Mencia, and Pitboss. His one hour comedy special “Fun Size” was the highest rated comedy special on Showtime in the year 2015. A year later, he followed it up with a second special called “Daddy Issues,” its airing prompted the New York Times to write “no one is doing it more hilariously than Brad Williams.”

MONDAY…KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH RICKEY SMILEY… Birmingham’s own, Rickey Smiley is taking over the StarDome on Monday nights. Come join Rickey, his band and whatever else he has up his sleeve as he brings Karaoke to a whole new level.

TUESDAY…COMEDIAN TAYLOR WILLIAMSON…

WEDNESDAY – ONE NIGHT ONLY…COMEDIAN CHRIS D’ELIA…Chris D’Elia has become one of the most in-demand performers in comedy. As a stand-up, D’Elia is currently touring the United States and Canada with his show, FOLLOW THE LEADER. D’Elia has three comedy specials available on Netflix, MAN ON FIRE (2017), INCORRIGIBLE (2015) and he was chosen as one of four comics to represent the U.S. in Netflix’s 2019 series, COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD which features 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight different languages. His first special, WHITE MALE. BLACK COMIC, debuted on Comedy Central in 2013 and he can also be seen on Comedy Central’s ROAST OF JUSTIN BIEBER (2015). D’Elia also hosts the highly successful podcast CONGRATULATIONS WITH CHRIS D’ELIA which has been a mainstay on iTunes’ comedy podcast charts since its debut in February 2017. On screen, D’Elia is most known for his starring role in the NBC’s comedy series UNDATEABLE. D’Elia can be seen in the upcoming season 2 of YOU on Netflix. He can also be seen in the Netflix feature LITTLE EVIL opposite Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly. Previously, D’Elia starred opposite Whitney Cummings on NBC’s multi-camera comedy series WHITNEY. He has also appeared on ABC’s THE GOOD DOCTOR, Freeform’s ALONE TOGETHER, Comedy Central’s WORKAHOLICS and TBS’s GLORY DAZE. He also has numerous appearances on LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON, and COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS and CONAN. D’Elia currently lives in Los Angeles

NEXT THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…COMEDIAN J. ANTHONY BROWN…J. Anthony Brown is a titanic comedic force! His sidesplitting antics and sensibilities have set a precedent that many now follow. Whether he is murdering the hits with his off key version of the latest song, or donning a pink pimp suit to evoke a laugh, Brown will get to your funny bone. His penchant for alligator shoes and rainbow colored suits convey his “party time” approach for fun.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…BLACK MUSIC MONTH – HOT NEW MUSIC

NEW ALBUM! NEW ALVIN! – Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter, Alvin Garrett, is celebrating the release of his latest album, “This HILL”. After several years of climbing and grinding with his breakout hit single, “By Myself,” the Grammy-Nominated songwriter, Alvin Garrett, is inviting everyone to join him on “This HILL.” Garrett’s sophomore album truly captures this Alabama boy’s old soul and takes you on a neo-vintage journey through his musical mind and life. The title song and lead-off single, “This HILL,” pays tribute to the lessons he was taught growing up, which helped shape his relentless spirit and pursuit of his goals. “Because of HOPE, I have the INSPIRATION to pursue what I LOVE at the risk of LOSS,” says Garrett. This singer-songwriter truly believes that attitude determines altitude; which he gleefully delivers with “Have A Good Time,” and the classic William DeVaughn hit, “Be Thankful For What You Got.” Alvin’s celebration of women and their unique and individual beauty is captured in the Prince-styled funk jam, “It’s You”; and he beautifully channels his inner Al Green with the gentleman-esque ballad, “What I’ll Do.” Garrett is joined by his good friend and recent Grammy-Award winner, PJ Morton, on the soul-stirring groove, “Wait.” The songs “Love Is Still The Answer” and “By Myself” prove that Garrett has no interest in escaping his Gospel roots. Get on “This HILL” with Alvin Garrett, and you’re sure to be inspired to keep climbing.

COMING SOON

JULY 4 – 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS!

JULY 6 – 70’S THROWBACK DANCE PARTY at Jazzi’s on 3rd.

AUGUST 18 – L’CHAIM at the Alys Stephens Center.

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 5 – 3rd ANNUAL ALUMNI GETAWAY CRUISE.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my

emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com and gwenderu@yahoo.com.