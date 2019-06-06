Photos of Every Mural That We Could Find in Birmingham

Birmingham is no longer a city of black and white, thanks to local artists and artist collectives. The Magic City’s many murals have made the metro area more colorful and attractive for both citizens and visitors. With help from our partners at bhamnow.com, the Birmingham Times has compiled a list of more than 50 murals in and around Birmingham and over the past month sent a team of photographers to capture those images from a variety of angles. These are the photos they captured.

Click here for more mural stories: Rainbow Wall; Marcus Fetch.

