Yale University To Have Its First Black Student Body President In Its History

“Especially students of color,” he continued. “So being the first black president, I feel like I’m in the position where I can really do that.”

Greene, who is an economics major, served on the Yale College Council prior to his election as president.

He told Fox 5 that he thinks Yale can be a more “diverse and inclusive” campus and that he’s grateful to be in a position where he can help make that happen.

Greene also paid homage to black influential figures who have made history at Yale during his interview with the news station. He mentioned Edward Bouchet, who is recognized as the first African American to earn a Ph.D. at any American university when he received his doctorate in physics at Yale in 1876.