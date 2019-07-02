Birmingham Times captures national awards for journalism

Times staff report

The Birmingham Times captured several top journalism awards last week at the 2019 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Awards in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Times won first place for Best Layout and Design, Kacy Sesser-Dorne, designer; first place for Best Feature Story for “Survivor Sisters” written by staff reporter Erica Wright and second place for Best News Story for “The Life of Emantic Bradford Jr.” by staff reporter Ameera Steward.

“I’m very proud of our content team, out of more than 200 community newspapers that are a part of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, we have once again been singled out for our great work . . . this recognition by our peers is validation of a job well done,” said Sam Martin, publisher of the Birmingham Times.

Here are the winners 2019 from the NNPA Merit Awards:

–

Publisher of the Year

Brenda Andrews, New Journal and Guide

–

The Robert S. Abbott Best Editorial Award

1st- The Miami Times

2nd- The St. Louis American

3rd- The Los Angeles Sentinel

–

The Emory O. Jackson Best Column Writing Award

1st- The St. Louis American

2nd- The Miami Times

3rd- The Michigan Chronicle

–

The Carl Murphy Community Service Award

1st- The Philadelphia Tribune

2nd- The Michigan Chronicle

3rd- The Miami Times

–

Ida B. Wells Best News Story Award

1st- The Final Call

2nd- Birmingham Times

3rd- Texas Metro News

–

Frank L. Stanley Sr. Best Feature Story Award

1st- Birmingham Times

2nd- Atlanta Voice

3rd- Houston Defender

–

Wilbert L. Holloway Best News Pictures Award

1st- Richmond Free Press

2nd- New Pittsburgh Courier

3rd- Philadelphia Tribune

–

Wilbert L. Holloway Best Editorial Cartoon Award

1st- Los Angeles Sentinel

2nd- Washington Afro-American

3rd- Washington Afro-American

–

Robert L. Vann Best Layout and Design, Tabloid and Broadsheet Award

1st- Birmingham Times

2nd- Philadelphia Tribune

3rd- New Pittsburgh Courier

–

Leon H. Washington Best Special Edition Award

–

1st- Philadelphia Tribune

2nd- St. Louis American

3rd- Houston Forward Times

–

Best Youth Section Award

1st- Miami Times

2nd- Houston Forward Times

3rd- Washington Informer

–

Best Use of Photographs Award

1st- Miami Times

2nd- Gary Crusader

3rd- Washington Afro-American

