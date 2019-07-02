Birmingham Times captures national awards for journalism

Times staff report
The Birmingham Times captured several top journalism awards last week at the 2019 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Awards in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Times won first place for Best Layout and Design, Kacy Sesser-Dorne, designer; first place for Best Feature Story for “Survivor Sisters” written by staff reporter Erica Wright and second place for Best News Story for “The Life of Emantic Bradford Jr.” by staff reporter Ameera Steward.
“I’m very proud of our content team, out of more than 200 community newspapers that are a part of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, we have once again been singled out for our great work . . . this recognition by our peers is validation of a job well done,” said Sam Martin, publisher of the Birmingham Times.
Here are the winners 2019 from the NNPA Merit Awards:
–
Publisher of the Year
Brenda Andrews, New Journal and Guide
–
The Robert S. Abbott Best Editorial Award
1st- The Miami Times
2nd- The St. Louis American
3rd- The Los Angeles Sentinel
–
The Emory O. Jackson Best Column Writing Award
1st- The St. Louis American
2nd- The Miami Times
3rd- The Michigan Chronicle
–
The Carl Murphy Community Service Award
1st- The Philadelphia Tribune
2nd- The Michigan Chronicle
3rd- The Miami Times
–
Ida B. Wells Best News Story Award
1st- The Final Call
2nd- Birmingham Times
3rd- Texas Metro News
–
Frank L. Stanley Sr. Best Feature Story Award
1st- Birmingham Times
2nd- Atlanta Voice
3rd- Houston Defender
–
Wilbert L. Holloway Best News Pictures Award
1st- Richmond Free Press
2nd- New Pittsburgh Courier
3rd- Philadelphia Tribune
–
Wilbert L. Holloway Best Editorial Cartoon Award
1st- Los Angeles Sentinel
2nd- Washington Afro-American
3rd- Washington Afro-American
–
Robert L. Vann Best Layout and Design, Tabloid and Broadsheet Award
1st- Birmingham Times
2nd- Philadelphia Tribune
3rd- New Pittsburgh Courier
–
Leon H. Washington Best Special Edition Award
–
1st- Philadelphia Tribune
2nd- St. Louis American
3rd- Houston Forward Times
–
Best Youth Section Award
1st- Miami Times
2nd- Houston Forward Times
3rd- Washington Informer
–
Best Use of Photographs Award
1st- Miami Times
2nd- Gary Crusader
3rd- Washington Afro-American