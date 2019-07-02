Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Birmingham Times captures national awards for journalism

Birmingham Times captures national awards for journalism

Birmingham Times
Times staff report 

The Birmingham Times captured several top journalism awards last week at the 2019 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Merit Awards in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The Times won first place for Best Layout and Design, Kacy Sesser-Dorne, designer; first place for Best Feature Story for “Survivor Sisters” written by staff reporter Erica Wright and second place for Best News Story for “The Life of Emantic Bradford Jr.” by staff reporter Ameera Steward. 

“I’m very proud of our content team, out of more than 200 community newspapers that are a part of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, we have once again been singled out for our great work . . .  this recognition by our peers is validation of a job well done,” said Sam Martin, publisher of the Birmingham Times. 

Here are the winners 2019 from the NNPA Merit Awards:

Publisher of the Year

Brenda Andrews, New Journal and Guide 

The Robert S. Abbott Best Editorial Award

1st- The Miami Times

2nd- The St. Louis American 

3rd- The Los Angeles Sentinel 

The Emory O. Jackson Best Column Writing Award

1st- The St. Louis American 

2nd- The Miami Times 

3rd- The Michigan Chronicle

The Carl Murphy Community Service Award 

1st- The Philadelphia Tribune 

2nd- The Michigan Chronicle 

3rd- The Miami Times 

Ida B. Wells Best News Story Award

1st- The Final Call 

2nd- Birmingham Times 

3rd-  Texas Metro News 

Frank L. Stanley Sr. Best Feature Story Award

1st- Birmingham Times

2nd- Atlanta Voice 

3rd- Houston Defender 

Wilbert L. Holloway Best News Pictures Award 

1st- Richmond Free Press 

2nd- New Pittsburgh Courier

3rd- Philadelphia Tribune

Wilbert L. Holloway Best Editorial Cartoon Award

1st- Los Angeles Sentinel 

2nd- Washington Afro-American

3rd- Washington Afro-American 

Robert L. Vann Best Layout and Design, Tabloid and Broadsheet Award

1st- Birmingham Times

2nd- Philadelphia Tribune

3rd- New Pittsburgh Courier

Leon H. Washington Best Special Edition Award

1st- Philadelphia Tribune

2nd- St. Louis American 

3rd- Houston Forward Times 

Best Youth Section Award 

1st- Miami Times

2nd- Houston Forward Times

3rd- Washington Informer

Best Use of Photographs Award 

1st- Miami Times

2nd- Gary Crusader

3rd- Washington Afro-American 

