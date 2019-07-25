Birmingham’s Celebration of Culture, Unity and Empowerment

The Birmingham Times

On Saturday, July 27, the Magic City will welcome Birmingham Freedom Fest — a new music and empowerment festival held in the heart of Birmingham’s Civil Rights District.

“Birmingham is the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Not only do we have a grand history of social justice, it’s up to us to continue the conversation,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “That’s the essence of Freedom Fest – a moment to reflect on our past, have meaningful dialog about our present and future, while enjoying musical entertainment from groundbreaking musicians. It’s a celebration of our culture,”

The festival is hosted in and around Kelly Ingram Park, which is in the footprint of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.

Woodfin said, “Birmingham Freedom Fest offers a rare opportunity for neighborhood leaders and festival goers from across the country to celebrate Birmingham’s rich heritage in social justice. It is also a chance to enjoy some of the most relevant musicians of our time.”

The Fest provides attendees two avenues for engagement. The first will be through empowerment. Throughout July 27, thought-provoking discussions, workshops and forums will shine a light on issues of equality and civic engagement. These conversations will be led by some of the brightest minds in advocacy such as Woodfin; author and prison reform advocate Anthony Ray Hinton; Executive Director of the New York Public Design Commission Justine Moore and U.S. Senator Doug Jones.

The second will be through entertainment. A variety of renowned musicians will perform throughout the day including Southern rap legends 8 Ball and MJG, R&B icons Midnight Star, American Idol winner and Birmingham native Ruben Studdard, legendary neo-soul superstar Musiq Soulchild, local Birmingham upcoming artist Love Moor and other artists.

A portion of the proceeds generated from this event will help support the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.

For a full schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit www.freedomfestbhm.com.

