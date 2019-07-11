Stress Management Health event July 13 at the Downtown Public Library

By Crystal Mullen-Johnson

Stress dominates our lives if we don’t develop healthy coping mechanisms. Stress can have a detrimental impact on our mental and physical health and it’s important to understand how to counteract stress to live a healthier life. According to the American Institute of Stress, the most common sources of stress in the United States are the future of our nation, money, work, political climate, and violence/crime.

Stress is defined as a nonspecific response to any pressure or demand that we perceive as a threat. Stress is not always bad, and people have different stress responses. Eustress is considered a little stress that can motivate us to achieve a task or to improve procrastination. Distress is an extreme amount of stress that can impact our mood, focus, sleep and ability to function. Stress is also a cognitive response to internal and external factors. Internal factors are your inner thoughts and perceptions about a stressor. Our bodies alert us with symptoms when we experience a stress response. A stressor makes you nervous and anxious. If chronic stress is untreated, you have a greater chance of developing a mental illness or physical health condition.

Strive Counseling Services partnered with the City of Birmingham-Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services and United Dreamers Foundation to host the Session III Learning series for the Community Mental Health Awareness Initiative. Miracle Reese, a Registered Nurse and owner of the Push Initiative, will present Stress Management: The Impact of Mental and Physical Stress on Kids and Adults. This community mental health event is on July 13 at the Birmingham Downtown Public Library from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

This educational session will help participants understand how stress impacts both children and adults, the role of a nurse, and how nurses diagnose stress. Participants also will learn how stress can impact the mind, symptoms to look for, and the impact stress has on the body. Practical skills will be discussed to teach participants how to deescalate stressful life moments.

I am excited about this learning session because stress is a significant health concern in our community that we often don’t know how to manage. I’m striving to improve our community through educational seminars. Healthcare providers will be on site providing blood pressure screenings. This event is free for adults and children. Attendees can register on site or at www.strivebhm.com.

Let’s Strive Together!

Crystal Mullen-Johnson is a Licensed Clinical Social worker (LICSW), Registered Play Therapist (RPT) and the CEO/Founder of Strive Counseling Services. Strive offers professional therapeutic counseling services to adults, children and couples in Birmingham, AL and surrounding areas. “Building A Foundation For A Healthier You.”

