UAB Hoop Stars visit Maranathan Academy  

The UAB men’s basketball team had their hands full during a game last week that went beyond sports – and all for fun. The Blazers faced students at Maranathan Academy, a nonprofit school for Critically At-Risk youth in the gymnasium of historic Southside Baptist Church. Students at the Academy had the chance to realize a dream of meeting college basketball players and learning important life lessons. Maranathan Academy is the only private school in Birmingham and surrounding cities that works exclusively with critically at-risk youth and the only private school in the Birmingham metro area that will accept students who have been expelled for weapon related or violent offenses. To learn more about Maranathan Academy, visit www.maranathanacademy.com or call 205-591-8100. To donate, visit www.maranathanacademy.com/ways-to-get-involved; checks and money orders can be mailed to Maranathan Academy, P.O. Box 320321, Birmingham, AL 35232.

